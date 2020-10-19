Stratec SE is a highly regarded German company that designs, develops and supplies about 8,000 fully automated diagnostics systems and modules annually. Clients include major companies like Hologic, DiaSorin and Siemens Healthineers. Typical 12-15-year product life cycles give underlying stability. Stratec is benefiting from COVID-19 driven diagnostic demand. H120 sales were €119.4m, up 9.9% y-o-y, with a 15.4% adjusted EBIT margin. The company guides to FY20 revenue growth of 14-18% with a 15.5-16.5% adjusted EBIT margin.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...