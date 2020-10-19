An explicit and substantially positive update from Norcros points to a strong Q2 trading recovery after a COVID-19 affected Q1 and a significant reduction in net debt to modest levels. The company's portfolio of businesses have demonstrated resilience and agility in being able to respond to these variable demand conditions and in doing so have probably enhanced the group's competitive position. Our estimates remain suspended ahead of the H121 results announcement on 12 November.

