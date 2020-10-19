The renewables business is set to acquire the SN Power hydropower operator belonging to Norwegian state-owned private equity business Norfund, with the $1.17 billion deal expected to go through in the first half of the new year. Scatec said the transaction could offer floating solar opportunities.Renewables developer Scatec Solar is preparing to burnish its wider clean energy credentials with the $1.17 billion acquisition of hydro company SN Power from the Norwegian government. The move will open the possibility of installing floating solar plants on hydropower reservoirs, according to Scatec. ...

