EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 19, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 151152) ORION OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 120,939 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Oyj as of October 20, 2020. Identifiers of Orion Oyj's share: Trading code:ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 35,131,035 Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 106,003,243 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260