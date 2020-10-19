With effect from October 20, 2020, the subscription rights in Doxa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 30, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DOXA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014991055 Order book ID: 205621 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 20, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Doxa AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DOXA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014991063 Order book ID: 205622 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB