Den 27 juli 2020 observationsnoterades aktierna i Poolia AB med hänvisning till att Danir Resources AB meddelat sin avsikt att lämna ett budpliktsbud till övriga aktieägare i Poolia AB. Den 11 september 2020 offentliggjorde Danir Resources AB ett budpliktserbjudande till övriga aktieägare i Poolia AB. Den 15 oktober 2020 offentliggjorde Danir Resources AB ett pressmeddelande med information om utfallet i budpliktserbjudandet efter den slutliga acceptfristen. Med anledning av ovanstående har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att observationsstatusen för aktierna i Poolia AB (POOL B, ISIN-kod SE0000567539, orderboks-ID 3974) ska tas bort. On July 27, 2020, the shares in Poolia AB were given observation status with reference to that Danir Resources AB had announced its intention to submit a mandatory takeover bid to the other shareholders in Poolia AB. On September 11, 2020, Danir Resources AB disclosed a mandatory takeover bid to the other shareholders in Poolia AB. On October 15, 2020, Danir Resources AB published a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory takeover bid after the final acceptance period. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Poolia AB (POOL B, ISIN code SE0000567539, order book ID 3974) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.