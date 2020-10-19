Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) is a well-established private equity company investing primarily in mid-sized German companies. It also manages €2.1bn of third-party capital, which generates stable recurring fee income. DBAG invests in buyouts alongside its managed funds, with long-term investments made from its own balance sheet. This year, the company launched its new buyout fund (DBAG Fund VIII, with €1.1bn in commitments), which will translate into higher management fees.

