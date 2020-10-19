Truckstop.com Equips Brokers with Tools to Move Freight Faster

Truckstop.com Book It Now gives ITS Dispatch, Teknowlogi, and Transport Pro features to compete in digital freight market

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Rising to meet the challenges of an unprecedented year, Truckstop.com is helping transportation management system (TMS) providers of all sizes compete in the freight matching marketplace with tools to move freight faster. New Truckstop.com Book It Now integrations with ITS Dispatch, Teknowlogi, and Transport Pro add instant load booking functionality for their customers.

"The introduction of new technology and emphasis on digital freight matching have brought tremendous change to our industry over the last few years," said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology at Transport Pro. "We are always looking for innovative tools and features that help our customers grow and maintain relationships; Book It Now is the next step in that growth."

"A successful transportation management strategy can be the difference between keeping your business running and going under," said Sean McGillicuddy, marketing director, Teknowlogi. "Integrating Truckstop.com Book It Now with our TMS allows us to give customers even more flexibility within their specific environments so they can build and grow their businesses in a way that makes the most sense for them."

"When developing products, our primary goal is to deliver value where our customers need it most," said Brett Webb, vice president of product, Truckstop.com. "Not only does Book It Now bring new value to ITS Dispatch, it creates a new integration point for our TMS partners to bring value to our customers."

Book It Now, a feature of Truckstop.com Load Board Premium, provides several distinct benefits that help companies grow their business, save time, and strengthen relationships. Instead of spending time on the phone negotiating and discussing load details, brokers and 3PLs of any size can provide all the information and rates up front to a list of their preferred carriers. With Book It Now, brokers control which carriers can view and book loads, they can allow carriers to book loads outside normal business hours, and they can expand their network by reaching more qualified carriers.

"The country relies on us [transportation professionals] to deliver critical goods and keep store shelves stocked," said Andrew Smith, vice president sales & operations, Circle Logistics. "The ability to quickly find and accept loads at fair prices means the drivers spend less time negotiating and more time driving and making money. It's a win-win for everyone."

"We are always excited to work with companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation within our industry," said Josh Main, strategic alliances director, Truckstop.com. "We are not only giving their customers more ways to do business, but we're giving carriers more freedom to choose when and how they move freight."

To learn what Truckstop.com tools are right for you and to see a full list of available API integrations, visit: https://truckstop.com/product/integrations/.

About Truckstop.com

For more than 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet's largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight life-cycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

About Teknowlogi

For more than 13 years, Teknowlogi has developed, promoted, and pushed the boundaries of transportation management software for freight brokers and other logistics providers. Our systems are tailored to our customers' specific environments. Above all, we place value on products that are developed with direct input from the end users as opposed to those that are brought to market by "experts". Artificial intelligence (AI) and work process automation for operations, shipment tracking, and supply chain management are our focus.

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a U.S. owned and operated transportation management company headquartered in Nashville, TN. Our web-based solution streamlines operations for trucking companies, brokers and third-party logistics. Transport Pro's mission is to provide a user-friendly platform that improves both internal and external workflows, while reducing human error and promoting business growth. From load management to a full financial package, the TMS is easily implemented across multiple locations and provides the visibility that both customers and internal networks demand.

Truckstop.com Contact

Matt Stubbs

mattstubbs@truckstop.com

Teknowlogi Contact

Sean McGillicuddy

sean@teknowlogi.com

Transport Pro Contact

Kenneth Kloeppel

kenneth.kloeppel@transportpro.net

SOURCE: Truckstop

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610950/Truckstopcom-Equips-Brokers-with-Tools-to-Move-Freight-Faster