The global high-visibility clothing market size is poised to grow by USD 120.22 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005349/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-visibility Clothing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The high-visibility clothing market is driven by the increasing demand for high-visibility clothing from the manufacturing industry. The manufacturing industry is one of the significant contributors to industrialized economies such as the US. The industry consists of different application areas that can pose diverse risks. Thus, a range of high-visibility clothing must be used at manufacturing sites to ensure the safety of workers. This has encouraged many high-visibility clothing manufacturers to offer a wide range of clothing. For instance, 3M Co. (3M) offers high-visibility clothing for the manufacturing industry. Some of its products are Workrite FR high-visibility glow vest, mesh vest, breakaway vest, and safety vest.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major high-visibility clothing market growth came from the durable segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

North America was the largest high-visibility clothing in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing emphasis on green materials and processes in the manufacturing of high-visibility clothing

The global high-visibility clothing market is fragmented. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KERMEL, Lakeland Industries Inc., NASCO Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, True North Gear, and UniFirst Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this high-visibility clothing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global high-visibility clothing market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increasing Government Regulations will be a Key Market Trend

Every country has a governing body that focuses on the welfare and safety of employees. The governing bodies dictate strict norms and regulations on working conditions, employee safety, and the use of high-visibility clothing. These bodies also conduct safety inspections at facilities to ensure workplace safety. For instance, ANSI/ISEA 107 standard details the performance specifications for materials used in manufacturing high-visibility garments. The standard sets test measures for background, materials, and retroreflective and combined-performance materials. Similarly, EN ISO 20471 is the amended international standard for high-visibility clothing. Manufacturers of high-visibility clothing have to meet these standards on high-visibility clothing to ensure the safety of employees in hazardous working conditions.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

High-visibility Clothing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-visibility clothing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-visibility clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-visibility clothing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-visibility clothing market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Durable Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Disposable Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Ballyclare Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

KERMEL

Lakeland Industries Inc.

NASCO Industries Inc.

National Safety Apparel

True North Gear

UniFirst Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005349/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/