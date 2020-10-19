The global e-Nose market size is poised to grow by USD 16.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The e-Nose market is driven by the increasing use of e-Nose for disease screening. e-Nose is increasingly being used to detect disease as it provides valuable information through the examination of exhaled breath. It provides accurate disease diagnosis based on non-invasive detection methods, which helps to reduce the diagnostic cycle. The increased applications of e-Nose is encouraging several market participants including researchers and vendors to focus on the development of these devices, Moreover, with the increase in aromatherapy for brain disorders and detection of diabetes, throat cancer, lung cancer, and asthma, the adoption of e-Nose devices is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.
Report Highlights:
- The major e-Nose market growth came from the environmental monitoring segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.
- Europe was the largest e-Nose market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the introduction of regulations and standard developed for the control of odor emission and the rising concerns about waste management.
- The global e-Nose market is concentrated. AerNos Inc., AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Alpha MOS, CHROMATOTEC SARL, Comon Invent BV, Electronic Nose Co. Ltd., Envirosuite Ltd., Sensigent LLC, Stratuscent Inc., and The eNose Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this e-Nose market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global e-Nose market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Development of e-Nose Chips will be a Key Market Trend
Earlier, e-Nose was primarily used for commercial purposes such as disease screening due to its high cost. However, it is now being integrated into various devices such as smartphones and household applications owing to the development of low-cost e-Nose chips. The e-Nose-enabled smartphone can perform vital functions such as hazard detection by identifying toxic gas from the air and odor monitoring. Various companies are developing e-Nose chips that can be integrated into smartphones.
e-Nose Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-Nose market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-Nose market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-Nose market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-Nose market vendors
