The global e-Nose market size is poised to grow by USD 16.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005372/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global e-Nose Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The e-Nose market is driven by the increasing use of e-Nose for disease screening. e-Nose is increasingly being used to detect disease as it provides valuable information through the examination of exhaled breath. It provides accurate disease diagnosis based on non-invasive detection methods, which helps to reduce the diagnostic cycle. The increased applications of e-Nose is encouraging several market participants including researchers and vendors to focus on the development of these devices, Moreover, with the increase in aromatherapy for brain disorders and detection of diabetes, throat cancer, lung cancer, and asthma, the adoption of e-Nose devices is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major e-Nose market growth came from the environmental monitoring segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

Europe was the largest e-Nose market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the introduction of regulations and standard developed for the control of odor emission and the rising concerns about waste management.

The global e-Nose market is concentrated. AerNos Inc., AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Alpha MOS, CHROMATOTEC SARL, Comon Invent BV, Electronic Nose Co. Ltd., Envirosuite Ltd., Sensigent LLC, Stratuscent Inc., and The eNose Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this e-Nose market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global e-Nose market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Development of e-Nose Chips will be a Key Market Trend

Earlier, e-Nose was primarily used for commercial purposes such as disease screening due to its high cost. However, it is now being integrated into various devices such as smartphones and household applications owing to the development of low-cost e-Nose chips. The e-Nose-enabled smartphone can perform vital functions such as hazard detection by identifying toxic gas from the air and odor monitoring. Various companies are developing e-Nose chips that can be integrated into smartphones.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

e-Nose Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-Nose market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-Nose market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-Nose market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-Nose market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Environmental monitoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and beverage Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AerNos Inc.

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS

CHROMATOTEC SARL

Comon Invent BV

Electronic Nose Co. Ltd.

Envirosuite Ltd.

Sensigent LLC

Stratuscent Inc.

The eNose Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005372/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/