AECI Limited - Appointment of Debt Officer

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond company code: AECI

("AECI" or the "Group" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF THE DEBT OFFICER

Pursuant to paragraphs 6.39(a) and 7.3(g) of the JSE Limited Debt Listings Requirements, noteholders are hereby advised that Trevor Starke, the Group Treasurer, has been appointed as AECI's Debt Officer with immediate effect.

The Company's Board has considered and is satisfied with the competence, qualifications and experience of the Debt Officer.

The contact details of the Debt Officer are as follows:

E-mail trevor.starke@aeciworld.com

Telephone +27 (11) 806 8700

19 October 2020

Debt Sponsor

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)