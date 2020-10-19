AECI Limited - Appointment of Debt Officer
London, October 19
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond company code: AECI
("AECI" or the "Group" or the "Company")
NOTIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF THE DEBT OFFICER
Pursuant to paragraphs 6.39(a) and 7.3(g) of the JSE Limited Debt Listings Requirements, noteholders are hereby advised that Trevor Starke, the Group Treasurer, has been appointed as AECI's Debt Officer with immediate effect.
The Company's Board has considered and is satisfied with the competence, qualifications and experience of the Debt Officer.
The contact details of the Debt Officer are as follows:
E-mail trevor.starke@aeciworld.com
Telephone +27 (11) 806 8700
19 October 2020
Debt Sponsor
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)