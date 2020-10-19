INSTANT MARKETING LTD: Meet Jay Jones, The 23 Year Old Entrepreneur Making 6 Figures in Sales Purely On Social Media!

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / In 2020, it is no secret that social media has changed our lives forever. Everyday there are thousands of new companies and brands that are looking for more exposure, and thousands of self-proclaimed gurus will claim they have the all the secrets you need to your marketing success. The explosion of social media has given ordinary people the opportunity to reach new heights and expand their reach. Jay Jones established the huge opportunities available to him in the social media sector and decided to take the leap in opening his own online marketing company back in 2019.

Founder of Instant Marketing, Jay Jones created his marketing agency back in August 2019 and within his first 12 months has achieved well over six figures in sales. After dropping out of University in his first term, Jay worked in construction for 3 years which he described as "very challenging" due to working away from his partner and child on a regular basis. Jay believes he has always had a strong mindset of a successful entrepreneur, ever since school where he used to sell anything and everything he could to his friends, from packets of crisps to 100's of iPod touch cases he would buy in bulk online. "I have always had the mindset of an Entrepreneur and always knew I would become one, but I was sensible and waited until I knew the time was right rather than jumping in with my eyes closes".

Jay saw a unique opportunity where he could build a business that would help people expand their reach while increasing their credibility online. Jay has helped 100's of artists, brands and businesses across the UK and Europe grow their audience, working with a variety of companies from start up to 7 figure businesses. Jay believes there is a motto for running a successful business, "If you sell a product people need, it will sell itself, regardless of price".

Jay believes the relationships you already have with your current customers are worth more than pursuing new ones. When you build meaningful relationships, you build mutual trust. While it was important to stay focused on the finances of his business, Jay felt building and maintaining the relationships with his clients would help ensure him with success in the long term. While his company has only been around for 14 months, their growth is exponential and Jay believes this is due to the way he caters to every single client individually.

With any new business, there is going to be adversity all along the way. Jay felt for himself, his biggest obstacle was overcoming his own limitations. "This obstacle is something that over time I developed, changing my mindset into believing my dream and vision is possible and that there is abundance in life. Once you conquer that obstacle things get a lot clearer, you have more confidence in your daily actions which lead to more opportunities, getting you closer and closer to your goals. Believing in yourself and fully buying into what you are doing can only better yourself and your business".

If you are a brand, business or individual that is looking to enhance their social media presence, make sure to connect with Jay.

INSTANT MARKETING LTD

Jay Jones

SOURCE: INSTANT MARKETING LTD

