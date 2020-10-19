The U.S. solar racking market has quiet revenues of billions of dollars and continues to consolidate - driven by equity firms such as Esdec and Tenex. The market segment has become a small hotbed of M&A. Who's next?From pv magazine USA The fragmented, multi-billion-dollar U.S. solar racking market has long been ripe for consolidation - and over the last months and years that consolidation has been driven by private equity firms. We have reliable reports that the consolidation will continue. Netherlands-based Esdec acquired residential PV mounting company Quick Mount last year in a roll-up of ...

