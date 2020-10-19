Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dennis Staudt to the Board of Directors & Senior Management Reorganization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Dennis Staudt has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Staudt has over 35 years' experience providing sophisticated business advice, having spent most of his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC"), including 22 years as a partner in PwC's Audit and Assurance Group. Following his retirement from PwC in 2012, Mr. Staudt joined the board of directors of Aphria Inc., where he served from July 2014 to September 2018. Mr. Staudt is currently the Vice-President of Staudt Farms Limited, a family-owned farming operation in Leamington, Ontario.

Mr. Staudt graduated from the University of Windsor in 1977 with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree. He obtained his Chartered Accountant (Ontario) designation in 1979 and his Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) designation in 1999. Mr. Staudt is also an Advisory Board Member at the University of Windsor Centre for Executive and Professional Education, and the former Chair of the Leamington District Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Art Gallery of Windsor and the Art Gallery of Windsor Foundation. He has also previously served on the Board of Governors of the University of Windsor and has taught as a Sessional Lecturer in Accounting.

Mr. Tim Moore, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated "We are pleased to have Dennis' experience in corporate governance and audit added to the executorial skills of the Havn Life board. We welcome Dennis and the perspective he brings to our organization." Mr. Vic Neufeld, Chairman of the Board of the Company, added, "Dennis demonstrated sound strategic advice while serving on the Aphria Board, both in areas dealing with operational strategies and financial matters and we are delighted to welcome him to the HAVN board."

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has reorganized its senior management structure to best utilize the significant strengths its senior officers bring to the Company. With immediate effect, Tim Moore has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, Barinder Rasode has been appointed President and Susan Chapelle has been appointed Executive Vice-President, Research and Development.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

