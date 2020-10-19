City of Mississauga Applauds Roche Canada Jobs Investment in Life Sciences Industry

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoffmann-La Roche Limited (Roche Canada) has announced a major jobs investment into Ontario's life sciences industry that will bring up to 500 highly skilled and specialized full-time positions to the City of Mississauga. Roche Canada's$500 million dollar investment over five years will establish a Global Pharma Technical (PT) Operations site at its Mississauga pharmaceutical headquarters.

"At a time when Canada and the world are looking to the life sciences sector to lead in testing, treatment and post-pandemic economic recovery, I am proud that Roche Canada has decided to grow and expand their business here in Mississauga," said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Not only will this investment support jobs and attract talent, but it also reinforces Mississauga's position as a global, internationally recognized leader in life sciences. Our local economy has greatly benefitted from our thriving life sciences sector, a place where researchers can not only make medical breakthroughs but where products can be commercialized and brought to market."

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system.

"Mississauga was selected for this investment based on a strong competitive business environment, exceptional talent pool, and a government committed to fostering growth in the sector," says Ronnie Miller, President and CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Canada. "We applaud the hard work done by the Government of Ontario and the Premier's Office to foster a business environment that can compete internationally to attract investment opportunities, and Roche's commitment to add up to 500 specialized positions is a direct result of these positive changes. Without the support of all three levels of government, the Mississauga Board of Trade, Life Sciences Ontario, and Invest in Canada, who are all active advocates for a thriving sector, this investment would not have been possible."

Mississauga is the second largest Life Sciences Sector in Canada by employment, with more than 470 companies employing over 25,000 people.

"Mississauga is the first Canadian municipality to have a five year Life Sciences Cluster Strategy and Action Plan that focuses on establishing Mississauga as the premier Canadian destination for the commercialization of life sciences products, technologies and services," said Bonnie Brown, Director of Economic Development. "Our commitment to growing Mississauga's Life Sciences cluster has been instrumental in helping us achieve our economic goals and attracting new investment."

Roche Canada states the investment will create new and exciting employment opportunities, in particular for recent graduates of Ontario's strong science, technology, engineering and math academic institutions who will have the opportunity to impact the development of Roche's medicines from early stages through to patient use around the world.

For more information about Mississauga's Life Sciences Cluster, visit thefutureisunlimited.ca.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314877/City_of_Mississauga_City_of_Mississauga_Applauds_Roche_Canada_Jo.jpg

Media Contact: Carley Smith, Supervisor, Media and Public Information, City of Mississauga, 905-615-3200, ext. 4203, Carley.Smith@mississauga.ca, TTY: 905-896-5151