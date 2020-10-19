Calf Milk Replacer Market is expected to exhibit a significant value CAGR of over 5% over the forecasted period of 2020 to 2030: PMR

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calf milk replacers are emerging beneficial for calf nutrition in the livestock industry, owing to their nutritional composition, which is needed for the healthy growth of calves. Moreover, demand for calf nutrition is also witnessing an unexpected rise, as pre-weaning health concerns of calves are growing among livestock producers. Additionally, these replacers are easy and convenient to feed calves as compared to whole milk, which is also a potential growth factor for the calf milk replacer market.

Accurate ratio formulation, improved feed operating procedures, and execution of phase feeding processes are some of the factors included in precision nutrition techniques. Shift of customers toward healthier feed formulation systems is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the calf milk replacer market.

For instance, a majority of livestock rearers in the U.K. have opted to make use of a diet of calf milk replacers as an alternative for whole milk-based diets, to reduce the risk of disease transfer from parent livestock.

Hence, the calf milk replacer market is expected to exhibit a significant value CAGR of over 5% over the forecasted period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Calf Milk Replacer Market Study

Dairy-based milk replacers are projected to witness a steady value CAGR of 5% during the forecast period in the global calf milk replacer market, with expected 1.7X growth. This is due to high consumer preference for dairy-derived proteins and fats among the ingredients in calf milk replacers.

Owing to their low cost and easy availability, non-medicated calf milk replacers will dominate with a market value share of more than 86% in 2020.

By form, the powder segment will exhibit the highest market value share of 95% in 2020, with expected 1.6X value growth. This is attributable to the larger shelf life of calf milk replacer powder and convenience of its usage.

East Asia is expected to exhibit the highest incremental opportunity, globally, over the forecast period, owing to the growing dairy-industry across various countries in this region.

is expected to exhibit the highest incremental opportunity, globally, over the forecast period, owing to the growing dairy-industry across various countries in this region. The COVID-19 outbreak has created an anxious situation among animal nutrition manufacturers, but due to steady demand from the animal nutrition sector, the calf milk replacer market has is facing minimal impact.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32027

"The dairy products market has been growing rapidly, with rising demand for milk and butter, to protein-enriched drinks. This is expected to augment the demand for calf milk replacers, which provide fortified vitamins, digestible proteins, and essential minerals for the optimal growth of calves. Increasing population and climatic changes are expected to pressurize the global food production system. This, in turn, is expected to create opportunities for key players in the calf milk replacer market," says a PMR analyst.

Global Calf Milk Replacer Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global calf milk replacer market are adopting strategies such as offering value-added products for the health and welfare of calves. Key players such as Cargill and Land O'Lakes, Inc. are strategizing toward innovative offering of calf milk replacers.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32027

For instance, Cargill, Incorporated designed calf milk replacers with 22.5% protein and 20% edible grade fat to support the overall health of calves during the critical first few weeks of life.

In addition, key players in the global calf milk replacer landscape are focusing the acquisition strategy for increasing their global presence and market share.

In the year 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company completed the acquisition of Neovia, a French animal nutrition business, to expand in the fast-growing animal nutrition sector.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Calf Milk Replacer Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global calf milk replacer market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the calf milk replacer market based on type (medicated and non-medicated) source (dairy-based and non-dairy based), and form (powder and liquid), across seven regions.

Request for Full Report Access:https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32027

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food and Beverages team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Browse Research Release at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/calf-milk-replacer-market.asp

Browse More: Food Innovation

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Functional Food Ingredients Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/functional-food-ingredients-market.asp

Instant Soup Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/instant-soup-market.asp

Pulse Protein Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/pulse-protein-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Recent Development in top 25 sectors: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/recent-development-in-top-25-sectors

Content Source: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/mediarelease/calf-milk-replacer-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg