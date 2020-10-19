State-run hydropower company NHDC is targeting 340-350 MW of generation capacity in a 1.5 GW tender being held in the state of Madhya Pradesh and needs panels to meet any award it secures.Indian state-owned hydropower company NHDC Ltd is tendering for a solar module supplier as it aims to secure 340-350 MW of generation capacity in a 1.5 GW project tender being held by the body behind the 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited joint venture set up by the Solar Energy Corporation of India and state utility Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikash ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...