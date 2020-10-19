Fraunhofer IIS, primary developer of the MPEG-H Audio standard, today announced that Analog Devices, Inc. is offering certified decoder implementations supporting the new MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile on its ADSP-215xx series of audio digital signal processors (DSPs).

A world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad portfolio of high-performance analog, mixed-signal and DSP integrated circuits (ICs), Analog Devices offers components across the signal chain for audio video receivers, soundbars, speakers and headphones.

Adding MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile decoding capabilities to Analog Devices' ADSP-215xx series of audio DSPs will bring immersive and personalized audio experiences to more consumers with premium home theater systems and soundbars worldwide.

"In 2017, Analog Devices was the first company to offer an MPEG-H Audio decoder implementation for audio DSPs used in soundbars and audio video receivers (AVRs). Adding the MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile, with its optimized set of coding tools and broad consumer appeal, completes our next-generation audio features and addresses the latest market demands," said T V B Subrahmanyam, Strategic Marketing Manager, Analog Devices.

Tailored to the needs of next-generation broadcast, streaming, and high-quality immersive music delivery, the MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile is the ideal answer to industry requirements. It provides truly immersive experiences and unmatched advanced Next Generation Audio features including user interactivity and accessibility. As a subset of the existing MPEG-H 3D Audio Low Complexity Profile, it enables maximum interoperability with existing devices that have implemented that particular profile while significantly reducing the implementation and testing effort.

Analog Devices, a long-term licensee of the Fraunhofer MPEG-H Audio System Trademark Program, has also decided to test and certify its MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline decoder implementations under the program. This will indicate to manufacturers that Analog Devices' decoder implementation fulfills all mandatory requirements of Fraunhofer's MPEG-H Audio System Trademark Program and therefore enables a reliable and streamlined integration process.

"The Analog Devices audio DSPs are a key component for making premium soundbars and audio video receivers and are used by many of the leading OEMs," said Bernhard Grill, Director of Fraunhofer IIS. "Analog Devices was among the first to support the MPEG-H 3D Audio format in products and we are very glad that our long-term partner is now also providing the industry with its MPEG-H 3D Audio Baseline Profile implementations."

About MPEG-H Audio

MPEG-H Audio, substantially developed by Fraunhofer IIS, is the industry's most advanced audio system for UHD-TV and streaming. It supports both immersive sound and the ability for users to adjust elements in the audio to their preferences. MPEG-H has been on the air since 2017 on all TV networks in South Korea under the ATSC 3.0 standard. It has also been selected for new broadcast standards to be launched in China and Brazil and is the distribution format of Sony's 360 Reality Audio ecosystem for immersive music streaming services. Fraunhofer offers MPEG-H software implementations for many popular CPU, SoC and DSP platforms. It is widely deployed today in TV sets, premium soundbars and high-end smart speakers.

About Fraunhofer IIS

For over 30 years, the institute's Audio and Media Technologies division has been shaping the globally deployed standards and technologies in the fields of audio and moving picture production. Starting with the creation of mp3 and continuing with the co-development of AAC and the Digital Cinema Initiative test plan, almost all consumer electronic devices, computers and mobile phones are equipped with systems and technologies from Erlangen today. Meanwhile, a new generation of best-in-class media technologies such as MPEG-H Audio, xHE-AAC, EVS, LC3/LC3plus, Symphoria, Sonamic and upHear is elevating the user experience to new heights. Always taking into account the demands of the market, Fraunhofer IIS develops technology that makes memorable moments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005473/en/

Contacts:

Mandy Garcia

Head of Marketing Communications

Audio Media Technologies Division

Fraunhofer IIS

mandy.garcia@iis.fraunhofer.de