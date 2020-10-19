Third Light Launches Collaborative Digital Asset Management Solution for Creative Teams

Leading digital asset management software company, Third Light, has released a significant update to its digital asset management (DAM) software, Chorus, to deliver a complete collaborative DAM solution for creative teams.

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / The update includes groundbreaking features designed to connect teams working remotely and facilitate collaborative project cooperation.

"This is more than an update - we almost think of this as a new product," explained Third Light's founder and Managing Director Michael Wells.

"Even if global working arrangements weren't changing the way they have this year, the effect Chorus will have on how people do creative work will be nothing short of transformative.

"Traditional digital asset management systems are driven by the files, but we designed Chorus with people front of mind, developing functionality that connects them to each other and mirrors the workflows they already use to create and share media."

Long before current events distributed everyone between home and office, the team at Third Light studied how marketers and creative teams shape and use digital media. It was clear that management tasks consume time that could have otherwise been spent on specialist work such as planning, downloading, editing, gathering feedback and uploading.

With this update, Chorus now provides a suite of next-generation features that, used together, connect team members and drive creative projects-in-progress. File management tasks related to the DAM are connected to users' desktop computers, freeing time and allowing teams to create and deliver their core roles.

"When we first started exploring designs to support work-in-progress, the combination of shared project folders, file syncing, and comments stood out as a perfect solution for a next-generation DAM system - simple, powerful and flexible enough to fit into any workflow," explained Head of Design, Sam Phillips.

In this Chorus update, Third Light incorporates three key new features:

The Project Sync app , which synchronizes files between the media library and users' desktops, allowing them to be used seamlessly with Adobe design and production software, without using plugins

, which synchronizes files between the media library and users' desktops, allowing them to be used seamlessly with Adobe design and production software, without using plugins File-by-file comments and reactions that allow teams to collaborate within the system, give feedback, post quick reactions via emoji and tag in other users, right next to the work itself.

that allow teams to collaborate within the system, give feedback, post quick reactions via emoji and tag in other users, right next to the work itself. Detailed activity reports that provide business intelligence to project owners and IT teams.

The update has been the result of extensive research and consultation with a wide range of product users, with each step being tested in real-life scenarios and the product honed to reflect the findings.

"I'm so proud that we can finally share the hard work of Third Light's product teams with the people they created Chorus for," added Wells.

About Chorus

Third Light first released Chorus, a powerful combination of digital asset management software and cloud-based storage, in 2018. Developed to mirror a wide range of specialist production and publishing processes for marketing and creative teams, it now features synchronization and commenting tools that support distributed working arrangements.

About Third Light

A Cambridge-based SaaS company founded in 2002 by Michael Wells and Ben Holland, Third Light is now the DAM supplier of choice for global organizations such as the United Nations and NATO, and well-known brands such as AS Roma, Virgin and ITV.

For more information, email:

edie.mullen@thirdlight.com

vanessa.daly@thirdlight.com

Visit our media centre at https://media.chorus.thirdlight.com/link/hub/

For media information, contact Heather Astbury, heather@thereputationpeople.com, +447340158049

SOURCE: Third Light

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611017/Third-Light-Launches-Collaborative-Digital-Asset-Management-Solution-for-Creative-Teams