Bombardier Business Aircraft: Bombardier Announces Leadership Appointments at Biggin Hill Service Centre as Facility Expansion Continues

Greg Hoggett is appointed General Manager of the Biggin Hill Service Centre



Corey Trudgen to support the expansion project as well as other growth opportunities of Bombardier's worldwide s ervices network

Expansion of the facility is on track and expected to be operational in 2022

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Aviation announced today key leadership appointments at its Biggin Hill service facility in London, demonstrating a strong commitment to the continued growth of its services network. The appointments are effective immediately.

Greg Hoggett is appointed General Manager, Biggin Hill Service Centre. With more than 30 years of aviation experience, Greg has held numerous roles in the industry and most recently joined Bombardier from AJW Group where he was Group Operations Director. Prior to this position, he worked with TAG Aviation Europe/TAG Aviation UK, where he held leadership roles including Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer. Greg began his aviation career with the Royal Air Force.

"We are thrilled to welcome Greg to the Bombardier family," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. "His extensive knowledge and experience will be influential in leading the evolution of our Biggin Hill facility as we continue to enhance our customer service offerings in the region."

With Greg's new appointment, Corey Trudgen will continue to support the important expansion project at the Biggin Hill facility. He is also taking on a new mandate to actively support further footprint growth opportunities across the Bombardier Aviation Services network.

These news appointments come on the heels of recent announcements about Bombardier's enhanced service capabilities and infrastructures including the establishment of a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin following agreements with Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG; the construction of a new, state-of-the-art service centre at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport; the major expansion of the Singapore Service Centre at the Seletar Aerospace Park and new Line Maintenance Stations (LMS) at strategic locations in the U.S.

"With the success of our ramp up at the Biggin Hill Service Centre, we are excited to have Corey take part in supporting the growth and expansion of Bombardier's worldwide services network. Corey will also support our ongoing improvement efforts to ensure we continue to meet and exceed our customers' expectations and give them even more reasons to bring their jets home," added Gallagher.

The expansion of the facility, which was announced earlier this year and includes the construction of a new hangar, is on track and expected to be completed in 2022. The enhancement of the Biggin Hill Service Centre and its maintenance capabilities is a testament to Bombardier's unwavering commitment to providing customers with industry-leading services on a global scale and the OEM expertise they rightfully deserve.

Established in 2017, Bombardier's Biggin Hill Service Centre is a key support facility strategically located in London that offers tip-to-tail heavy maintenance capabilities on Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft. The site is fully equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications and avionics installations, and paint repair services.

