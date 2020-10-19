DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax and DataNavee Developing AI Driven Investment Mapping and Customized Investment Analytics Model for Issuers and Investors

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. o/a DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary DataNavee Corporation, it has commenced development of an Investment Analytics service that will allow both Investors and Issuers to gain insight into investment trends

"The AI driven data analytics sector is experiencing high growth as witnessed by companies such as Palentir, among others, and DataNavee is carving its own niche by offering such services in a SaaS model to small and medium sized companies and high net worth individuals. For investors and issuers, our globalized investment analytics will provide real time relevancy for more insightful decisions with the aim of better outcomes," said DigiMax CEO Chris Carl.

The service will be available on a subscription basis and will allow subscribers to get detailed intelligence about what investors in a particular industry are investing in, what critical variables go into those decisions, and what they are likely to be looking in the future months and years. As with all DataNavee products, Users will be able to customize their Analytics searches for their own needs.

The Analytics reports can help both Issuers and Investors look for new ideas, corroborate their own research , and target their potential audience in a highly specific and custom manner. For Issuers, this could result in higher valuations, much more targeted offering to specific investor groups, and more streamlined and faster closing of funding. For Investors, these customized searches and reports could result in a much narrower field of potential projects to invest, finding potential investments that meet highly specific criteria, and to find, or corroborate, new investment theses for the future.

Users will have the option of paying a one-time fee for highly specific reports or a longer-term, subscription-based service.

The analytics will be based on historical and real-time data continually collected from multiple sources including completed and in-process funding offers throughout North America and worldwide, global and country based economic data, and specialized inputs from Company owned data sets. Bringing this massive universe of data into one database, allows Users to run customized searches at both a macro and micro level that has never before been available.

The benefits realized for the Users can amount to thousands of dollars to many multiples of this depending on the size of the offering or investment being considered.

The Company expects to launch its beta-version of the service for existing clients before the end of this calendar year and make it available to global Users soon after that.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and own a registered Dealer. Canada, DigiMax Capital Corp is an 'Exempt Market Dealer registered in Ontario.

DigiMax is continuously looking to bring financial technologies that add value and competitive advantage to its clients and potential investors. The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence through collaborative partnerships in the USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta .

About DataNavee

DataNavee is based in Toronto and is developing a number of Artificial Intelligence based Data Analytics services that any individual or small company can utilize at low cost but still realize great value and cost savings for their businesses. By offering a highly customizable search and report service, DataNavee eliminates the need for in-house developers and data scientists reducing the cost of accessing the benefits of "Big Data" that very large corporation have been gaining competitive advantage from for many years.

The developers working for or with DataNavee have provided these types of services on an exclusive contract basis to some of the world's largest corporations in North America, Asia and Europe and have come together with DataNavee to make Big Data much more accessible to small and medium sized enterprises ("SME's").

Contacts DigiMax:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

emurphy@digimax-global.com

Edward Murphy

Chairman

416-720-0456

ccarl@digimax-global.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding a second closing.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: shareholders approving the change of name to DigiMax, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the App Platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611025/DigiMax-and-DataNavee-Developing-AI-Driven-Investment-Mapping-and-Customized-Investment-Analytics-Model-for-Issuers-and-Investors