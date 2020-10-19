"The Role of the Ocean in Climate Change and Sea Level Rise"

ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors announced that they co-hosted a webinar on October 8th, 2020, with companies to increase advocacy and awareness in support of the upcoming UN ocean conference in Lisbon, UN's Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021 2030, and UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #14, "Life Below Water: Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources."

NGO Sustainability, the Governments of Portugal, Kenya, Sri Lanka and ROTH Capital Partners hosted this UN side event for UN delegates and Secretariat as well as the private sector, students, experts and academia to harness increased momentum for the forthcoming UN ocean conference and further awareness on "The Role of the Ocean in Climate Change and Sea Level Rise." Topics discussed were the role of oceans in carbon sequestration, ocean acidification, geoengineering, marine pollution, and sea level rise and its effect on small island developing states.

According to Jesse Pichel, Managing Director of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH Capital Partners and also a Board Member of NGO Sustainability Inc., "Traditionally business has been the engine of economic, technological, and social progress, while increasingly contributing to social causes. There is growing consensus that private sector engagement is an indispensable tool for most effective outcomes."

Invited companies participated in a panel moderated by Madhushree Chaterjee, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), Chief of Natural Resources. Webinar introductory speakers were the Ambassador of Portugal Duarte Lopez, the Charge d'Affaire of Kenya, Susan Mwangi, the Charge d'Affaire of Sri Lanka, Satya Rodrigo, as well as Ambassador Peter Thompson, Special Envoy for the Ocean for the UN Secretary-General, and Craig Irwin Senior Research Analyst and Managing Director Sustainability ROTH Capital Partners.

Program topics and speakers:

"Climate Change and Sea Level Rise in United Nations Ocean Processes"

Valentina Germani Senior Legal Officer (Programme Advisor), UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS)

"The Blue Economy and Blue Carbon"

Markus Pohlmann- World Bank, Senior Counsel, Environment International Law

"Ocean Acidification: A Conundrum for International Law?"

Nilufer Oral Member of the International Law Commission Co-Chair of the Study Group on Sea Level Rise in Relation to International Law

"The Role of Ocean Business and Investment in Climate Change and Sea Level Rise: Ocean Restoration and Coastal Adaptation"

Paul Holthus- Founding President CEO of the World Ocean Council

"Wind and Solar Powered Marine Vessels"

Drew Stephens- VP Geosciences, OceanAero

"Renewable Energy Sector and Sustainable Investment"

Rob Campbell- Chief Commercial Officer, Ballard Power Systems

"The Potential Role of Marine Climate Geoengineering"

William Burns- Professor of Research and Co-Director of the Institute for Carbon Removal Law Policy at American University

"Using Political Activism as an Engagement Tool in Climate Change"

Bruce Monger- Cornell University, Senior Lecturer in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences

The detailed program outline as well as speaker biographies, can be found on the NGO Sustainability Web site at: www.unngosustainability.org

To access the recording of this event, please send your name, email and affiliation to: unngosustainability@gmail.com by October 23rd, 2020.

ROTH's collective sustainability banking team has been involved in ~170 sustainability transactions over the past decade with a total transaction value over $16B. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners 10/14/2020)

ROTH is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration and education.

About NGO Sustainability:

NGO Sustainability is a non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the United Nations that is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and renewable energy. Their mission is to preserve Planet Earth for future generations by empowering citizens and governments to implement sustainable practices and raise awareness.

NGO Sustainability promotes a three-dimensional vision of sustainable development that integrates environmental, economic, and social factors.

In a field as complex as sustainable development, NGO Sustainability seeks to create an understanding of how the United Nations approaches these three factors to create a unified global goal. We do this by regularly hosting meetings with guest speakers at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on such topics as the December 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement, renewable energy, climate change, water management, and environmental governance. For more information on NGO Sustainability, visit www.unngosustainability.org.

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, www.roth.com.

