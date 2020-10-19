Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported third quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:
Third quarter highlights:
- Net earnings were $4.5 million or $0.78 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $3.6 million or $0.62 basic net earnings per share and $0.61 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.
Year to date highlights:
- Net earnings were $9.4 million or $1.62 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $11.1 million or $1.87 basic net earnings per share and $1.86 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.
- Total loans increased $128.3 million to $973.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $845.6 million at September 30, 2019.
- The Bank originated 1,127 Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling $99.0 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Bank has received $4.0 million in fees from the SBA for PPP loans originated as of September 30, 2020. The Bank has recognized $361,000 PPP loan fee income as of September 30, 2020.
- Core deposits were $1.2 billion or 97.92% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to $928.3 million or 96.54% of total deposits at September 30, 2019.
Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in third quarter net earnings to an increase in non-interest income, which was partially offset by a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, as discussed below.
Net interest income was $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $562,000 decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $52,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $497,000 decrease in interest income on loans resulting from the 1.50% reduction in the Prime Rate in March 2020. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average outstanding balance of junior subordinated debentures. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $522,000, compared to $422,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to increases in the qualitative factors applied in the Company's Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") model due to the impact to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and a $29.8 million increase in loans, excluding $98.4 million in SBA PPP loans, from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020. PPP loans are excluded from ALLL as PPP loans are 100 percent guaranteed by SBA. The ALLL model also includes reserves on $119.7 million in loans with payment modifications made in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-interest income was $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.7 million increase in gains on sale of securities, a $560,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $374,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to increased mortgage loan volume, which were partially offset by a $383,000 decrease in service charges and fees primarily due to service charge and fee concessions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-interest expense was $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $466,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.
Year-to-date net earnings as of September 30, 2020 were $9.4 million or $1.62 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $11.1 million or $1.87 basic net earnings per share and $1.86 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The decrease in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income, as discussed below.
Year-to-date net interest income as of September 30, 2020 was $32.9 million, compared to $34.5 million for the same period one year ago. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in interest income and a $363,000 increase in interest expense. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in interest income on loans resulting from the 1.50% reduction in the Prime Rate in March 2020. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in average outstanding balances of interest-bearing deposits and FHLB borrowings. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $29.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $33.8 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.5 million, compared to $677,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to increases in the qualitative factors applied in the Company's ALLL model due to the impact to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and a $29.8 million increase in loans, excluding $98.4 million in SBA PPP loans, from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020. PPP loans are excluded from ALLL as PPP loans are 100 percent guaranteed by SBA. The ALLL model also includes reserves on $119.7 million in loans with payment modifications made in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-interest income was $17.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in gains on sale of securities, a $1.7 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $801,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to increased mortgage loan volume, which were partially offset by a $779,000 decrease in service charges and fees primarily due to service charge and fee concessions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Non-interest expense was $34.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $33.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an $1.3 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.
Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $834,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was 19.80% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 18.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was 18.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 18.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
Total assets were $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2019. Available for sale securities were $223.0 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $186.3 million as of September 30, 2019. Total loans were $973.9 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $845.6 million as of September 30, 2019.
Non-performing assets were $3.7 million or 0.25% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.3 million or 0.27% of total assets at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets include $3.3 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $272,000 in other loans and $128,000 in other real estate owned at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $146,000 in other loans and $26,000 in other real estate owned at September 30, 2019.
The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 was $9.9 million or 1.02% of total loans, compared to $6.6 million or 0.78% of total loans at September 30, 2019. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.
Deposits were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $961.6 million at September 30, 2019. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $928.3 million at September 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $24.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $33.1 million at September 30, 2019.
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $34.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.9 million at September 30, 2019.
FHLB borrowings totaled $70.0 million at September 30, 2020 and 2019.
Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.6 million at September 30, 2019. The decrease in junior subordinated debentures is the result of a $5.0 million redemption of the Company's outstanding trust preferred securities during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Shareholders' equity was $139.5 million, or 9.54% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $132.7 million, or 10.85% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. The Company repurchased 126,800 shares of its common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was funded in January 2020.
Peoples Bank currently operates 19 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank opened a new branch office on Westchase Boulevard in Raleigh, NC in August 2020 to relocate the Raleigh office from its previous location, which was closed in February 2020. The Bank closed its branch on Central Avenue in Charlotte, NC on October 2, 2020 due to space limitations. Central Avenue branch customers have been transferred to the Bank's South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC branch. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Mecklenburg Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
|$
|48,355
|$
|48,337
|$
|48,605
Interest-bearing deposits
|15,778
|720
|80,948
Federal funds sold
|140,095
|3,330
|-
Cash and cash equivalents
|204,228
|52,387
|129,553
Investment securities available for sale
|222,991
|195,746
|186,263
Other investments
|7,163
|4,231
|7,239
Total securities
|230,154
|199,977
|193,502
Mortgage loans held for sale
|8,960
|4,417
|4,263
Loans
|973,871
|849,874
|845,599
Less: Allowance for loan losses
|(9,892)
|(6,680
|)
|(6,578)
Net loans
|963,979
|843,194
|839,021
Premises and equipment, net
|19,057
|18,604
|18,730
Cash surrender value of life insurance
|16,742
|16,319
|16,222
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|19,128
|19,984
|21,908
Total assets
|$
|1,462,248
|$
|1,154,882
|$
|1,223,199
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|455,199
|$
|338,004
|$
|339,081
NOW, MMDA & savings
|626,674
|516,757
|509,611
Time, $250,000 or more
|24,717
|34,269
|33,082
Other time
|79,806
|77,487
|79,794
Total deposits
|1,186,396
|966,517
|961,568
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|34,151
|24,221
|21,927
FHLB borrowings
|70,000
|-
|70,000
Junior subordinated debentures
|15,464
|15,619
|20,619
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|16,786
|14,405
|16,402
Total liabilities
|1,322,797
|1,020,762
|1,090,516
Shareholders' equity:
Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized
5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|-
Common stock, no par value; authorized
20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding
5,787,504 shares 9/30/20
5,912,300 shares 12/31/19, 5,912,300 shares 9/30/19
|56,871
|59,813
|59,813
Retained earnings
|76,580
|70,663
|68,528
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|6,000
|3,644
|4,342
Total shareholders' equity
|139,451
|134,120
|132,683
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,462,248
|$
|1,154,882
|$
|1,223,199
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
|$
|10,507
|$
|11,004
|$
|31,367
|$
|32,517
Interest on due from banks
|19
|87
|103
|136
Interest on federal funds sold
|33
|-
|178
|-
Interest on investment securities:
U.S. Government sponsored enterprises
|528
|628
|1,864
|1,942
State and political subdivisions
|717
|671
|2,042
|2,265
Other
|64
|40
|202
|128
Total interest income
|11,868
|12,430
|35,756
|36,988
INTEREST EXPENSE:
NOW, MMDA & savings deposits
|482
|455
|1,455
|1,057
Time deposits
|224
|259
|725
|581
FHLB borrowings
|103
|21
|269
|70
Junior subordinated debentures
|76
|210
|296
|656
Other
|57
|49
|150
|168
Total interest expense
|942
|994
|2,895
|2,532
NET INTEREST INCOME
|10,926
|11,436
|32,861
|34,456
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|522
|422
|3,460
|677
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|10,404
|11,014
|29,401
|33,779
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
|809
|1,178
|2,635
|3,409
Other service charges and fees
|188
|202
|543
|548
Gain/(loss) on sale of securities
|1,688
|(5
|)
|2,145
|226
Mortgage banking income
|750
|376
|1,635
|834
Insurance and brokerage commissions
|200
|206
|647
|642
Appraisal management fee income
|1,871
|1,311
|4,955
|3,285
Miscellaneous
|1,626
|1,440
|4,406
|4,269
Total non-interest income
|7,132
|4,708
|16,966
|13,213
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
|5,737
|5,695
|16,996
|17,060
Occupancy
|1,943
|1,861
|5,725
|5,409
Appraisal management fee expense
|1,478
|1,012
|3,845
|2,538
Other
|2,756
|2,699
|8,249
|8,420
Total non-interest expense
|11,914
|11,267
|34,815
|33,427
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|5,622
|4,455
|11,552
|13,565
INCOME TAXES
|1,113
|834
|2,115
|2,464
NET EARNINGS
|$
|4,509
|$
|3,621
|$
|9,437
|$
|11,101
PER SHARE AMOUNTS
Basic net earnings
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.62
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.87
Diluted net earnings
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.61
|$
|1.62
|$
|1.86
Cash dividends
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.52
Book value
|$
|24.10
|$
|22.44
|$
|24.10
|$
|22.44
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
Available for sale securities
|$
|200,101
|$
|180,439
|$
|194,710
|$
|185,107
Loans
|970,529
|840,523
|926,663
|829,385
Earning assets
|1,343,323
|1,044,159
|1,235,660
|1,028,573
Assets
|1,438,238
|1,139,256
|1,332,249
|1,122,226
Deposits
|1,170,627
|939,254
|1,083,089
|916,420
Shareholders' equity
|140,007
|131,890
|140,191
|132,053
SELECTED KEY DATA:
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|3.28%
|4.41%
|3.60%
|4.56%
Return on average assets
|1.25%
|1.26%
|0.95%
|1.32%
Return on average shareholders' equity
|12.81%
|10.89%
|8.99%
|11.24%
Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end)
|9.54%
|10.85%
|9.54%
|10.85%
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:
Balance, beginning of period
|$
|9,433
|$
|6,541
|$
|6,680
|$
|6,445
Provision for loan losses
|522
|422
|3,460
|677
Charge-offs
|(152)
|(551
|)
|(529)
|(911
|)
Recoveries
|89
|166
|281
|367
Balance, end of period
|$
|9,892
|$
|6,578
|$
|9,892
|$
|6,578
ASSET QUALITY:
Non-accrual loans
|$
|3,475
|$
|3,258
90 days past due and still accruing
|84
|-
Other real estate owned
|128
|26
Total non-performing assets
|$
|3,687
|$
|3,284
Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.25%
|0.27%
Loans modifications related to COVID-19
|$
|119,706
|$
|-
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
|268.29%
|200.30%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.02%
|0.78%
LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS:
|Percentage of Loans
|By Risk Grade
|9/30/20
|9/30/19
Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality)
|0.68%
|0.60%
Risk Grade 2 (high quality)
|20.89%
|25.00%
Risk Grade 3 (good quality)
|65.93%
|61.91%
Risk Grade 4 (management attention)
|9.89%
|10.32%
Risk Grade 5 (watch)
|1.90%
|1.43%
Risk Grade 6 (substandard)
|0.71%
|0.74%
Risk Grade 7 (doubtful)
|0.00%
|0.00%
Risk Grade 8 (loss)
|0.00%
|0.00%
At September 30, 2020, including non-accrual loans, there were three relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $8.0 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.
