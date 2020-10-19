Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported third quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:

Third quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $4.5 million or $0.78 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $3.6 million or $0.62 basic net earnings per share and $0.61 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $9.4 million or $1.62 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $11.1 million or $1.87 basic net earnings per share and $1.86 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $128.3 million to $973.9 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $845.6 million at September 30, 2019.

The Bank originated 1,127 Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling $99.0 million, during the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Bank has received $4.0 million in fees from the SBA for PPP loans originated as of September 30, 2020. The Bank has recognized $361,000 PPP loan fee income as of September 30, 2020.

Core deposits were $1.2 billion or 97.92% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, compared to $928.3 million or 96.54% of total deposits at September 30, 2019.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in third quarter net earnings to an increase in non-interest income, which was partially offset by a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $10.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $562,000 decrease in interest income, which was partially offset by a $52,000 decrease in interest expense. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $497,000 decrease in interest income on loans resulting from the 1.50% reduction in the Prime Rate in March 2020. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average outstanding balance of junior subordinated debentures. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $522,000, compared to $422,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to increases in the qualitative factors applied in the Company's Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses ("ALLL") model due to the impact to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and a $29.8 million increase in loans, excluding $98.4 million in SBA PPP loans, from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020. PPP loans are excluded from ALLL as PPP loans are 100 percent guaranteed by SBA. The ALLL model also includes reserves on $119.7 million in loans with payment modifications made in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest income was $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.7 million increase in gains on sale of securities, a $560,000 increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $374,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to increased mortgage loan volume, which were partially offset by a $383,000 decrease in service charges and fees primarily due to service charge and fee concessions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest expense was $11.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $466,000 increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.

Year-to-date net earnings as of September 30, 2020 were $9.4 million or $1.62 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $11.1 million or $1.87 basic net earnings per share and $1.86 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The decrease in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of September 30, 2020 was $32.9 million, compared to $34.5 million for the same period one year ago. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in interest income and a $363,000 increase in interest expense. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $1.2 million decrease in interest income on loans resulting from the 1.50% reduction in the Prime Rate in March 2020. The increase in interest expense was primarily due to an increase in average outstanding balances of interest-bearing deposits and FHLB borrowings. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $29.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $33.8 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.5 million, compared to $677,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to increases in the qualitative factors applied in the Company's ALLL model due to the impact to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic and a $29.8 million increase in loans, excluding $98.4 million in SBA PPP loans, from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020. PPP loans are excluded from ALLL as PPP loans are 100 percent guaranteed by SBA. The ALLL model also includes reserves on $119.7 million in loans with payment modifications made in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest income was $17.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $1.9 million increase in gains on sale of securities, a $1.7 million increase in appraisal management fee income due to an increase in the volume of appraisals and a $801,000 increase in mortgage banking income due to increased mortgage loan volume, which were partially offset by a $779,000 decrease in service charges and fees primarily due to service charge and fee concessions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest expense was $34.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $33.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an $1.3 million increase in appraisal management fee expense due to an increase in the volume of appraisals.

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $834,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was 19.80% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 18.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Income tax expense was $2.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The effective tax rate was 18.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 18.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Total assets were $1.5 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2019. Available for sale securities were $223.0 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $186.3 million as of September 30, 2019. Total loans were $973.9 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $845.6 million as of September 30, 2019.

Non-performing assets were $3.7 million or 0.25% of total assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.3 million or 0.27% of total assets at September 30, 2019. Non-performing assets include $3.3 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $272,000 in other loans and $128,000 in other real estate owned at September 30, 2020, compared to $3.1 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $146,000 in other loans and $26,000 in other real estate owned at September 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2020 was $9.9 million or 1.02% of total loans, compared to $6.6 million or 0.78% of total loans at September 30, 2019. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $961.6 million at September 30, 2019. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, were $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $928.3 million at September 30, 2019. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $24.7 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $33.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $34.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $21.9 million at September 30, 2019.

FHLB borrowings totaled $70.0 million at September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Junior subordinated debentures were $15.5 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.6 million at September 30, 2019. The decrease in junior subordinated debentures is the result of a $5.0 million redemption of the Company's outstanding trust preferred securities during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Shareholders' equity was $139.5 million, or 9.54% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, compared to $132.7 million, or 10.85% of total assets, at September 30, 2019. The Company repurchased 126,800 shares of its common stock during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 under the Company's stock repurchase program, which was funded in January 2020.

Peoples Bank currently operates 19 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. The Bank opened a new branch office on Westchase Boulevard in Raleigh, NC in August 2020 to relocate the Raleigh office from its previous location, which was closed in February 2020. The Bank closed its branch on Central Avenue in Charlotte, NC on October 2, 2020 due to space limitations. Central Avenue branch customers have been transferred to the Bank's South Boulevard, Charlotte, NC branch. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Mecklenburg Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 48,355 $ 48,337 $ 48,605 Interest-bearing deposits 15,778 720 80,948 Federal funds sold 140,095 3,330 - Cash and cash equivalents 204,228 52,387 129,553 Investment securities available for sale 222,991 195,746 186,263 Other investments 7,163 4,231 7,239 Total securities 230,154 199,977 193,502 Mortgage loans held for sale 8,960 4,417 4,263 Loans 973,871 849,874 845,599 Less: Allowance for loan losses (9,892) (6,680 ) (6,578) Net loans 963,979 843,194 839,021 Premises and equipment, net 19,057 18,604 18,730 Cash surrender value of life insurance 16,742 16,319 16,222 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 19,128 19,984 21,908 Total assets $ 1,462,248 $ 1,154,882 $ 1,223,199 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 455,199 $ 338,004 $ 339,081 NOW, MMDA & savings 626,674 516,757 509,611 Time, $250,000 or more 24,717 34,269 33,082 Other time 79,806 77,487 79,794 Total deposits 1,186,396 966,517 961,568 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 34,151 24,221 21,927 FHLB borrowings 70,000 - 70,000 Junior subordinated debentures 15,464 15,619 20,619 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,786 14,405 16,402 Total liabilities 1,322,797 1,020,762 1,090,516 Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,787,504 shares 9/30/20 5,912,300 shares 12/31/19, 5,912,300 shares 9/30/19 56,871 59,813 59,813 Retained earnings 76,580 70,663 68,528 Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,000 3,644 4,342 Total shareholders' equity 139,451 134,120 132,683 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,462,248 $ 1,154,882 $ 1,223,199

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,507 $ 11,004 $ 31,367 $ 32,517 Interest on due from banks 19 87 103 136 Interest on federal funds sold 33 - 178 - Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 528 628 1,864 1,942 State and political subdivisions 717 671 2,042 2,265 Other 64 40 202 128 Total interest income 11,868 12,430 35,756 36,988 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 482 455 1,455 1,057 Time deposits 224 259 725 581 FHLB borrowings 103 21 269 70 Junior subordinated debentures 76 210 296 656 Other 57 49 150 168 Total interest expense 942 994 2,895 2,532 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,926 11,436 32,861 34,456 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 522 422 3,460 677 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,404 11,014 29,401 33,779 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 809 1,178 2,635 3,409 Other service charges and fees 188 202 543 548 Gain/(loss) on sale of securities 1,688 (5 ) 2,145 226 Mortgage banking income 750 376 1,635 834 Insurance and brokerage commissions 200 206 647 642 Appraisal management fee income 1,871 1,311 4,955 3,285 Miscellaneous 1,626 1,440 4,406 4,269 Total non-interest income 7,132 4,708 16,966 13,213 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,737 5,695 16,996 17,060 Occupancy 1,943 1,861 5,725 5,409 Appraisal management fee expense 1,478 1,012 3,845 2,538 Other 2,756 2,699 8,249 8,420 Total non-interest expense 11,914 11,267 34,815 33,427 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,622 4,455 11,552 13,565 INCOME TAXES 1,113 834 2,115 2,464 NET EARNINGS $ 4,509 $ 3,621 $ 9,437 $ 11,101 PER SHARE AMOUNTS Basic net earnings $ 0.78 $ 0.62 $ 1.62 $ 1.87 Diluted net earnings $ 0.78 $ 0.61 $ 1.62 $ 1.86 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.60 $ 0.52 Book value $ 24.10 $ 22.44 $ 24.10 $ 22.44

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 200,101 $ 180,439 $ 194,710 $ 185,107 Loans 970,529 840,523 926,663 829,385 Earning assets 1,343,323 1,044,159 1,235,660 1,028,573 Assets 1,438,238 1,139,256 1,332,249 1,122,226 Deposits 1,170,627 939,254 1,083,089 916,420 Shareholders' equity 140,007 131,890 140,191 132,053 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.28% 4.41% 3.60% 4.56% Return on average assets 1.25% 1.26% 0.95% 1.32% Return on average shareholders' equity 12.81% 10.89% 8.99% 11.24% Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end) 9.54% 10.85% 9.54% 10.85% ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 9,433 $ 6,541 $ 6,680 $ 6,445 Provision for loan losses 522 422 3,460 677 Charge-offs (152) (551 ) (529) (911 ) Recoveries 89 166 281 367 Balance, end of period $ 9,892 $ 6,578 $ 9,892 $ 6,578 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 3,475 $ 3,258 90 days past due and still accruing 84 - Other real estate owned 128 26 Total non-performing assets $ 3,687 $ 3,284 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.25% 0.27% Loans modifications related to COVID-19 $ 119,706 $ - Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 268.29% 200.30% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02% 0.78%

LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of Loans By Risk Grade 9/30/20 9/30/19 Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.68% 0.60% Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 20.89% 25.00% Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 65.93% 61.91% Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 9.89% 10.32% Risk Grade 5 (watch) 1.90% 1.43% Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 0.71% 0.74% Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00% 0.00% Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00% 0.00%

At September 30, 2020, including non-accrual loans, there were three relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $8.0 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

