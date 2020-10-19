Homam - The Home Camera with New Tech, Fresh Ideas, and No Monthly Fee; What Brings The Young Company Zorachka to the Market

SAN FRANSISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Zorachka, the fresh company in the smart home niche, has rolled out Homam, a feature-rich home camera with embedded storage (no monthly fee), own video tech, and easy-to-use software. Homam is a challenger to all existing players on the market in terms of privacy and user approach.

"It is hard to work with the video archive in existing cameras. Most of them are based on a motion detector and simply fail to record long events, as well as the beginning of the footage. Cameras with batteries simply lose whole events; you will probably not even know that something had happened. Those cameras that can write large chunks of footage cannot play it via the internet, but only by uploading the files to a computer. So, if you've had a party in your living room, the camera will record just some of the events. Otherwise, you'll have to spend a painful amount of time to transfer that data to your computer. Also, monthly subscriptions turn a multi-camera set into a very expensive service." says Ruslan Vinahradau, CEO of Zorachka. "Homam solves these issues with embedded storage and a user-friendly timeline in the app, which allows it to record video without interruption and quickly find any moment of interest."

Homam is the result of several years of painstaking research and development by the founding duo, CEO Ruslan (Russell) Vinahradau and Vladimir (Vovan) Perekladov, Zorachka's CTO. The pair had haplessly attempted to install their novel video streaming technology on existing hardware solutions from dozens of companies across Asia before deciding to bootstrap a state-of-the-art home camera from scratch.

"Video analytics still often err when it comes to recognizing objects and faces, therefore at Homam, we have developed interfaces that allow user to communicate with complex video analysis in simple finger gestures," says Russell. "The timeline under the story shows a theatre-like experience. Waves are used to show intensity of movement; bubbles are used to show human and animal faces, and underneath that, there is an audiogram. These features help you easily understand what has gone on without looking at the full footage."

"Taking inspiration from Apple products, we applied our technologies in such a way that Homam can be used right out of the box," says Vovan. "By far, the main technical breakthrough was the ability to record video to the camera's built-in storage. Some cameras can write small clips to an SD card, but Homam records continuous footage to e.MMC storage in high definition. Every second our file system records and erases video data, with the ability to transfer it via the internet. This operation is invisible, but it took us years to develop the proprietary file system and video streaming protocol."

Privacy is another hidden part of Homam. Encryption takes place using a special chip on the mainboard, and decryption keys are not stored on the company's servers. This prevents hackers, or people with physical access to the camera, from viewing user video. Homam does not use cloud storage, evading issues frequently faced by other major tech firms (Amazon, Google, Apple), who have in the past been accused of spying on their users. "Even Zorachka itself has no access to users' video data," says Vovan.

"All the processing takes place inside Homam. Because of this, there is no need to constantly use the Wi-Fi connection. This also means the user can freely install several Homam devices without the risk of overloading the Wi-Fi connection," says Vovan. Best of all, there is no monthly cloud subscription because everything works inside the device itself.

It's becoming increasingly clear that cloud-based solutions aren't optimal for every context, and particularly so in home video cameras - a notion lucidly conveyed by Zorachka's CEO. Russell has already written extensively about the importance of protecting smart home data. And while privacy is often a lure for privacy-conscious users, many mainstream consumers are unaware of how invasive many leading tech firms' smart home products can be.

Substantial work has been done on Homam's hardware. The proprietary lens system with a low distortion index, a set of microphones that are more sensitive than the human ear, high-quality stereo speakers, as well as a powerful Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection: all of this fits inside a snappy design - an aluminum body with a tinted front glass.

Finally, it is worth noting another unique feature - the magic setup. You plug the Homam into a power outlet, launch the app, and the camera is ready to use. No QR codes, IP address settings, or account creation. Everything works right out of the box with full privacy.

As a result, Zorachka emphasizes the importance of combining high-quality software and hardware in Homam, which is why the company has teamed up with the world's tech leaders to create this device. Homam was inspired by Zorachka's highly successful series of video products, which include Errai (a multi-user video security system) and Verona (a low-level video protocol, file system, and file format for optimal video performance).

Founded by Ruslan Vinahradau (CEO) and Vladimir Perekladov (CTO), Zorachka is an independent video hardware and software company based in California and Belarus. Zorachka recently unveiled the state-of-the-art Homam 64GB to complement its software suite of Verona and Errai. In the Belarusian language, zorachka means "little star." The name illustrates the founding duo's deep connection to their Belarusian roots, their language, and the rich culture they are so proud of.

