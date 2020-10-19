Future Market Insights: Security Bags Market to Reach US$ 700 million by 2027; Demand for Banking Sector to Push Demand

Growing focus on safety continues to fuel demand for security bags globally.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The security bags market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027. Due to the propelling demand for security products in courier and logistics service, security bags market players are likely to expand product portfolio for a better market footprint. Growing digitalization continues to reduce opportunities for market players.

"Robust growth in courier and logistics service has led to a surge in demand for security bags and also helped the manufacturers build an interesting portfolio. The need for security products in banking sector acts as a major driving factor," says the FMI Analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4011

Security Bags Market- Key Highlights

According to research analysts at FMI, cash/coin segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9 % through 2027.

Global Security Bags Market is estimated to reach US$ 700 million by the end of 2027

Cash/coin segment is set to cover 70% of the market share holding a parallel competition with strap bag segment.

Courier and logistics service is giving a brighter look to the market altogether. Key players are continuously focussing on developing product portfolio.

Security Bags Market- Driving Factors

Sustained demand from banking and pharmaceutical sector will drive growth

Growing demand for card and dice bags in casinos continues to drive growth

Security Bags Market- Key Restraints

Advanced technology and digitalization continues to pose threat to the market

High cost remains a deterrent, especially during COVID-19 time, as consumer confidence is lower

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4011

COVID-19 Impact on Security Bags Market

Demand for security bags has witnessed a decline owing to COVID-19 induced sluggishness. As industries run with restrictions and reduced staff, overall output has fallen, which has led to a ripple impact on security bags demand. FMI opines a steady recovery to commence from second half of 2021.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers are working on incorporating innovative techniques and enhancing product distribution and portfolio. For instance, adopting better technologies and focusing on mergers and acquisitions continues to be a key strategy for market growth.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4011

More on the report

FMI's report provides proper segmentation and analysis of market trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of material (paper, fabric, plastic), visibility (transparent, opaque), end-use (casinos, hotels, hospitals, financial institution etc.) and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Packaging Landscape

High Density Polyethylene Security bags Market FMI's report presents region wise analysis with detailed profiles of the companies, the economic factors and strategies adopted to cope up with the market trends.

Paper Bags Market FMI's analysis on this sector presents driving factors, restraints, opportunities, in-depth market segmentation and impact of market trends on geographies.

Type-C-Bulk-Bags-Market This report analyses qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, macro-economic indicators, parent market trends with historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/security-bags-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/security-bags-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611019/Security-Bags-Market-to-Reach-US-700-million-by-2027-Demand-for-Banking-Sector-to-Push-Demand