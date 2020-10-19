Damhus will manufacture and distribute Nathan's hot dogs for restaurants, retail and food services across Europe

Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, has licensed Damhus, a German manufacturer of quality meat-products since 1936, to manufacture and distribute Nathan's Famous hot dogs to vendors across Europe.

"We believe our partnership with Damhus provides a wealth of advantages for the Nathan's Famous brand, from continued growth opportunity to the ability to provide quality product to our fans in the region," said James Walker, SVP, Restaurants. "Damhus is a family owned and operated business that, like Nathan's, values both heritage and quality foremost in its products, and we are thrilled to be a part of continuing this tradition."

Damhus is producing Nathan's all-beef hot dogs for both retail food service establishments all over Europe. The manufacturer is continuously recognized for its award-winning top quality, and is known for utilizing the best technology available in both production and sustainability, while sourcing the freshest ingredients locally. Damhus' state-of-the-art facilities are also uniquely positioned to produce Nathan's hot dogs, which require cold emulsion, a process that caps the emulsion temperature at 35 degrees. Coupled with Damhus' production capabilities, relationships with suppliers, and its long-standing legacy as a company, we believe this agreement will boost growth for Nathan's Famous significantly across Europe. Damhus is currently distributing Nathan's products to England, Italy and Ireland.

"We've had great success in our partnership with Nathan's Famous and are excited to continue growing our manufacturing and distribution capabilities," states Olaf Damhus, Owner and Managing Director. "Both of our companies have a strong tradition of honoring local flavor while facilitating production on an international scale. This partnership is allowing European consumers to enjoy the flavor of New York through Damhus' commitment to quality products and sustainability."

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 11 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan's Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan's was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Damhus

Damhus is a third generation, family-owned business based in the state of North-Rhine-Westfalia in the western part of Germany. Damhus is a sausage specialty company, with a strong regional background and is well experienced in creating and serving products for the international market. Damhus owns a high number of recurring awards and certificates for quality in production and taste. For additional information about Damhus, please visit www.damhus.de.

