The latest edition of the Global Off-grid Solar Market Report by the World Bank and GOGLA has called for regulatory and financial support to help off-grid distributors create jobs lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.The Covid-19 pandemic has hit global off-grid solar product sales to such an extent this year it has been estimated around 5 million people were deprived of access to the clean energy in their homes and businesses. Despite first-half sales of off-grid solar products tumbling 26% on the same period of last year, however, investors are said to remain optimistic, according to the World Bank ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...