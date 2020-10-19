Agromino A/S has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Agromino A/S. Short name: AGRO ---------------------------- ISIN code: DK0060823516 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 40543 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be October 30, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB