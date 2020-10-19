Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen CBF Number

CA55903J1003 Mag One Products Inc. 19.10.2020 CA22289X1033 Mag One Products Inc. 20.10.2020 Tausch 20:1 7814

US88337K2033 The9 Ltd. 19.10.2020 US88337K3023 The9 Ltd. 20.10.2020 Tausch 10:1 7626

US12542Q7060 CHF Solutions Inc. 19.10.2020 US12542Q8704 CHF Solutions Inc. 20.10.2020 Tausch 30:1 7881

US0038301067 Abraxas Petroleum Corp. 19.10.2020 US0038303048 Abraxas Petroleum Corp. 20.10.2020 Tausch 20:1 7881

US83406B1017 CuriosityStream Inc. 19.10.2020 US23130Q1076 CuriosityStream Inc. 20.10.2020 Tausch 1:1 7881

