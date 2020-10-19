Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics and Loop Insights Combine COVID-19 Testing Expertise With Venue Tracing To Create First Ever "Travel Bubble" Solution For Global Travel Industry Set To Lose $3.3 Trillion

The Company advises that discussions are already underway with major airlines , cruise ship companies and hotel operators

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Empower Clinics (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) (the "Company" or "Empower"), a vertically integrated health and wellness company serving a database of 165,000 patients through clinics in the southwest United States, a telemedicine platform and a world-class medical diagnostics laboratory, is pleased to announce a partnership with Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) to provide an end-to-end COVID-19 mitigation solution complete with venue tracing, real-time automated guest exposure notifications and frequent testing with rapid results in 15 minutes.

TRAVEL BUBBLE SOLUTION SOLVES CURRENT QUARANTINE REQUIREMENTS THAT ARE SHUTTING DOWN INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, mandatory 14 day quarantine periods and the lack of any travel bubble solutions that could reliably track and mitigate the global spread of the virus by plane or cruise ship, countries have been forced to take drastic measures that are leading to significant damage of the global travel industry.

Specifically, as of today, travel restrictions by country are as follows:

58 countries are completely closed

124 countries are partially open with MANDATORY quarantine upon arrival

(Source - https://www.ca.kayak.com/travel-restrictions)

Together, Loop and Empower have created a system built on the pillars of:

Venue tracing

Frequent testing with rapid results

Real-time reporting to ensure the travel bubble provides end-to-end protection

As the front facing part of the Travel Bubble solution, Loop Insights is a powerful Artificial Intelligence company whose industry leading venue tracing has gained significant traction towards reopening the tourism, hospitality and entertainment industries in the United States with the likes of University of Houston and the NCAA Basketball VegasBubble, as well as, recently being recognized by TELUS as one of the most advanced IoT solutions in the world for their customers.

Empower's rapid antigen and antibody tests produce results in only 15 minutes, providing airlines, cruise ships and the 182 countries currently in full or partial shutdown with the safety and security necessary to fully reopen their borders to international travel.

Moreover, Empower owns KAI Medical Laboratory, a high-complexity CLIA and COLA accredited laboratory that provides reliable and accurate testing solutions to enterprise level clients, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and employer groups.

KAI has taken an active role in COVID-19 testing, battling the pandemic through RT-PCR testing and serology testing with the capacity to process 4,000 RT-PCR test specimens per day. COVID-19 RT-PCR testing is the gold standard due to its high degree of accuracy and will play an important role in the Travel Bubble solution.

Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics stated "As we expand our efforts on the Get Back To Work testing initiative, it has become apparent that businesses of all types, large or small, private or public sector require not only fast and accurate COVID-19 testing, but also a comprehensive solution for contact tracing. Establishing a partnership with Loop, working with the RT-PCR and rapid testing capabilities of Kai Medical, allows our companies together to establish a safe and viable economic recovery solution."

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: "We have heard from stakeholders in the entertainment, travel, and hospitality industries that have stressed the importance of an end-to-end integrated solution capable of protecting employees and customers to facilitate a safe economic recovery. In partnership with Empower's rapid testing technology, Loop has established a comprehensive solution capable of establishing a travel bubble and reopening a significant portion of the global economy."

AIR CANADA ADVOCATES FOR TEST-BASED APPROACH AND DROPPING 14-DAY MANDATORY QUARANTINE

The Travel Bubble solution comes at a time when both major industry participants and economic experts are calling for solutions beyond quarantining to re-open industries and stave off economic collapse.

On October 6th, Air Canada (AC:TSX) (ACDVF:OTCQX) called for increased testing in lieu of mandatory quarantine periods,

"We believe that a test-based strategy may be a safe alternative to the 14-day quarantine"

On October 15, 2020 a panel of Canadian economists proclaimed the "economy must remain open despite second wave" or suffer the very likely outcome of bankruptcies and business closures "with hospitality, travel and tourism set for the harshest impact."

By providing testing, tracking, and real-time reporting, Loop and Empower have created a safe and secure Travel Bubble solution to allow enterprise level businesses to return to full operations, particularly those in the hospitality, travel, and live entertainment industries.

$3.3 TRILLION IN LOSSES FOR GLOBAL TOURISM INDUSTRY

Without a solution to replace the drastic travel measures currently in place around the world, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) reported that COVID-19 may cost the world tourism sector losses of US$ 3.3 trillion.

In Canada alone, according to Statista, the Canadian tourism industry contributed close to $40 billion to the economy in 2019. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating consequences for the industry.

Empower and Loop believe the Travel Bubble combination of frequent testing and a robust international tracing platform provides the end-to-end protection necessary to spark a strong global economic recovery.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things ("IoT") technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence ("AI") automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop's products and services are backed by Amazon's Partner Network and sold through the TELUS IoT Marketplace.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is creating a network of physicians and practitioners who integrate to serve patient needs, in-clinic, through telemedicine, and with decentralized mobile delivery. A simplified, streamlined care model bringing key attributes of the healthcare supply chain together, always focused on patient experience. The Company provides COVID-19 testing services to consumers and businesses as part of a four-phased nationwide testing initiative. Empower recently acquired Kai Medical Laboratory, LLC as a wholly-owned subsidiary with large-scale testing capability.

