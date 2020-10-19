Allied Minds' interim results showed progress at four of its seven portfolio companies - BridgeComm, Orbital Sidekick, Federated Wireless and Spin Memory - together c 95% of portfolio fair value. Despite progress, there was no uplift in fair value as top-up funding was committed at valuations established in 2018/19 funding rounds. This leaves latent value as, in order for deeptech companies progressing to plan, we would expect a doubling in valuation between funding rounds 12 to 18 months apart. ALM reported H120 parent cash of $29.9m, with our estimated fully diluted portfolio fair value of $175.3m. Adjusting for $5.5m of investments post period end, and three months of central costs, we estimate a fully diluted NAV per share of 62.7p. The shares trade at a 40% discount to this estimate of NAV.

