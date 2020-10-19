CORT Business Services Launches 4SITE Sensor Technology Platform to Optimize Workspaces and Enhance Employee Safety

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / CORT Business Services, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the nation's leading provider of transition services, is launching a new user analytics service called 4SITE that vows to help businesses make informed decisions about the future of their office space prior to lease expiration, optimize their existing workspaces, reduce real estate costs, and enhance employee safety measures.

Taking information gathered by wireless sensors, 4SITE provides real-time and aggregate average data on the utilization of offices, desks and conference rooms. 4SITE will replace and expand upon Tapdn, a space utilization platform acquired in 2019 by CORT Business Services, a Delaware Company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Addressing a gap in the market to make access to space utilization data affordable for all sizes of companies, CORT identified the need for a two-tiered pricing structure to serve a broader range of business needs. A new '4SITE Lite' option specifically addresses questions around lease expiration, helping businesses determine whether they should stay in their current space or relocate.

"Our investment in 4SITE stems from our desire to develop new products and services that make sense for CORT and reinforce our mission of being an indispensable resource to our clients," said Jeff Pederson, CEO, CORT. "4SITE will enable our customers to make informed decisions about their real estate and will assist their efforts to provide a safe and effective workplace."

4SITE pulls data into a user-friendly dashboard to support decision-making in a variety of scenarios:

Lease Expiration: Analyzing how office space is being used (or not used) to inform decisions about lease renewals

Analyzing how office space is being used (or not used) to inform decisions about lease renewals Contact Tracing/Proximity: Tracking the space and usage of work areas to monitor social distancing protocols

Tracking the space and usage of work areas to monitor social distancing protocols Sanitization: Identifying frequently used spaces that require a deeper cleaning and sanitization

Identifying frequently used spaces that require a deeper cleaning and sanitization Space Optimization: Identifying how office spaces are being used to maximize real estate investment

"4SITE technology is designed to deliver the data our customers need in order to effectively and efficiently understand if their office space is working for them," said Allison Ballard, executive director, 4SITE by CORT. "Understanding how employees are interacting with workspaces is even more important in these uncertain times. In the short-term, 4SITE will help safeguard employee health. In the long-term, it will help businesses avoid spending money on space they don't need or aren't fully utilizing."

Tapdn founder and former CEO Himalesh Kumar has collaborated with CORT over the past year to refine the technology and enhance the user experience in anticipation of the 4SITE launch.

"COVID-19 challenged us to evolve our thinking around space utilization technology," said Kumar. "While CORT is still driving forward my initial vision of helping clients realize the full potential of their workplace, they are also addressing current market needs like social distancing and enhanced sanitization efforts. I look forward to seeing where the platform grows from here."

To learn more about 4SITE, visit www.4sitebycort.com .

About 4SITE

4SITE is a wholly owned subsidiary of CORT Business Services, a Delaware Company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. The 4SITE platform delivers data-driven analysis to customers about their unique workforce and real estate, enabling them to appropriately plan for the evolution of their workplace. Space utilization data equips CORT and its customers with the ability to respond to the shifting needs of the agile workforce, at the speed of business. For more information, please visit www.4sitebycort.com.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Maicon

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of CORT)

kmaicon@largemouthpr.com

(919) 459-6460

SOURCE: CORT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611054/CORT-Business-Services-Launches-4SITETM-Sensor-Technology-Platform-to-Optimize-Workspaces-and-Enhance-Employee-Safety