Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) releases a recap of the virtual Infrastructure Investor Global Summit 2020 held on 12-15 October.

The event, which attracted over 1,500 registered attendees, explored a number of topics with a particular focus on the emergence of digital infrastructure, the industry's reaction to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and the continued growth of the renewable energy industry as economies transition to a net zero carbon energy model.

The recap provides a summary of the discussions emerging from each panel.

Click here to view the report.

