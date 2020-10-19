Peek's Floor Co. Frisco: National Karastan Month Brings Free Installation of Karastan Carpet at Peek's

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Peek's Floor Co. is celebrating National Karastan Month by providing free installation services on all Karastan carpeting purchases through November 2, 2020. This special promotion includes all styles of Karastan carpeting including Bradenburg, Ashland, Artistic Affinity, Artistic Texture, Refined Legacy, Elegant Details, Featured Legacy, Delicate Path, and Cambridge Manor are eligible for this special promotion. Karastan carpeting is available is several fiber options including highly durable nylon, easy-to-clean SmartStrand® and rich, natural wool.

"Peek's invites homeowners to experience Karastan's better than nature intended BelleLuxe and LuxeCraft and get free installation on all Karastan carpeting during National Karastan Month," says Peek's Floor Co.

National Karastan Month is a special promotion at Peek's Floor Co. beginning on September 24, 2020 and ending November 02, 2020 that offers free installation services on purchases of Karastan carpeting during the promotional period and the lowest prices of the season on Karastan BelleLuxe luxury hardwood and LuxeCraft luxury vinyl plank.

Karastan is a luxury brand known for its inspiring designer carpeting and rugs. For over 90 years Karastan has been known for its quality, beauty and durability. Karastan continues to set the standard for luxury as America's brand of choice for high-end carpeting and rugs. They offer a variety of fiber options including highly durable nylon, easy-to-clean SmartStrand® and rich, natural wool. The Karastan line includes luxurious loop, pattern and textured carpeting with stunning beauty and styling.

Peek's Floor Co. has five convenient locations in the DFW Metroplex. The Peek's Floor Co. Frisco, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 2595 Preston Rd #200, Frisco, TX 75034 and their phone number is (972) 712-2341. The Peek's Floor Co. Highland Park, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 4354 Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75225 and their phone number is (214) 528-4808. The Peek's Floor Co. Richardson, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 1002 N Central Expy #601, Richardson, TX 75080 and their phone number is (972) 479-9100. The Peek's Floor Co. Flower Mound, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 5701 Long Prairie Rd #200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 and their phone number is (972) 539-1933. The Peek's Floor Co. Grapevine, TX store is located at Peek's Floor Co. 1900 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051 and their phone number is (817) 754-1801. The National Karastan Month promotion is available at all five store locations. For more information and full details of the National Karastan Month promotion at Peek's Floor Co. visit the National Karastan Month page on the Peek's Floor Co. website or call any Peek's Floor Co. store location.

