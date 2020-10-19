eCampusOntario Convenes Conference on the Future of Online Learning

Ontario colleges, universities and Indigenous Institutes gather to discuss digital innovation, empathy, and inclusivity in online learning

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / This week, leaders, learners and educators from Ontario's postsecondary sector will gather virtually to explore the concept of humanizing online learning. As COVID-19 continues to force classes to be delivered primarily online for the foreseeable future, issues of equity, engagement and quality in the digital classroom are important to address.

eCampusOntario's Technology + Education Seminar + Showcase (TESS), being held online from October 20-22, will tackle these issues. At this virtual event, participants from across Canada will share their experiences with remote teaching and learning, and how they've used tools to create humanized online learning environments. The event also features a series of conversations with industry leaders, including keynote speakers Dr. Santa J. Ono, President & Vice Chancellor, University of British Columbia and international human rights and digital technology advocate, Amira Dhalla. Other guests include Mary Burgess, Executive Director, BCcampus; coach and cultural transformation expert, Dr. Ivan Joseph; and author, faculty member and humanizeOL advocate, Dr. Michelle Pacansky-Brock.

"The sudden pivot to remote teaching and learning has underscored the importance of having a strong framework in place for digital learning across Ontario postsecondary institutions," says eCampusOntario CEO Dr. Robert Luke. "eCampusOntario has for the past five years provided our sector with guidance and leadership on creating quality online learning environments, which greatly benefited this sudden shift to remote learning. Following this rapid shift, which was achieved with great cooperation and success, we now can turn to issues of quality and support for equity, decolonization, diversity and inclusion in these online learning spaces. This year, TESS is all about sparking conversations, sharing successes and challenges, and ultimately co-creating a future of digital learning that's flexible, inclusive and engaging."

Founded in 2015, eCampusOntario is funded by the provincial government to promote innovation in digital learning for postsecondary education in Ontario on behalf of Ontario's publicly-assisted institutions.

