Cyient Collaborates with SR University to Help Advance the Field of Additive Manufacturing

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global digital engineering and technology solutions company, has signed an MoU with Warangal-based SR University, a leading institution in research and academics. As part of this collaboration, Cyient will help SR University in developing an industry-oriented curriculum focused on advanced manufacturing systems. This will greatly help reduce the skill gap between the need and availability of resources trained in areas such as design for additive manufacturing.

Cyient has been a key promoter and user of additive manufacturing technology and has established polymer and metal additive manufacturing facilities in India and in the US. The company has worked with marquee clients in aerospace and defense, medical technology, energy, industrial, and transportation segments to deliver functionally superior additively manufactured parts with applications in tooling, reverse engineering, and obsolescence management.

In the past year, Cyient has trained over 100 associates in design for additive manufacturing through its comprehensive internal training program. Cyient will share its expertise in the field to further faculty and student research at SR University.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice President, Cyient said, "With this collaboration, Cyient and SR University will help advance the additive manufacturing industry in India which is a key tenet of the Make In India initiative. We will develop industry-ready engineers with the capabilities in additive manufacturing to build cutting-edge solutions. This will help position India as a leader in additive manufacturing talent as companies across the world embark on a journey of digital transformation and adopt additive manufacturing as a key portion of their supply chains. Furthermore, Cyient will look to its academic partners such as SR University to lead innovation through industry-aligned research and development in the field of advanced materials, design, and process controls."

"Advanced manufacturing tools like digital manufacturing, flexible automation, additive manufacturing, and autonomous robots have the greatest potential to influence the manufacturing landscape in increasing the productivity and can boost innovation too to create and develop new kinds of products economically," said Dr. G R C Reddy, Vice Chancellor, SR University.

"The need of the hour is strategic partnerships that synergistically integrate the research-driven culture of academia with the innovation-driven environment of the industry. This partnership is a step in that direction by us," said Sreedevi Devireddy, Member, Board of Management, SR University.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global digital engineering and technology company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at @Cyient.

About SR University:

With over 45 years of Academic Excellence, the well-established SR University (formerly SR Engineering College) was adjudged All India Number 1 in private institutions category in ARIIA-MHRD ranking recently. SRU is a prestigious Institution to have Tier I NBA accreditation for all B. Tech programs and NIRF rank in Engineering and overall category. SRU's technology business incubator SRiX (SR Innovation Exchange) aided by NSTEDB, Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi, is the largest Incubation Centre in a Tier - II city in India. Few SRU milestones comprise of 41 Patents and more than 2000 Research articles published by faculty and students. Success also encompasses 52 Sponsored Research Projects & Programs by funding agencies DST, AICTE, UGC and others. SRU Collaborations with foreign universities include Purdue University, UMass Lowell, St. Louis University, University of Missouri in USA, Cranfield University in UK and Deakin University in Australia.

Media Relations

Perfect Relations

Vishal Thapa

Mobile: +91 9701834446

Email: vthapa@perfectrelations.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg