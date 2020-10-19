Anzeige
Montag, 19.10.2020
Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2020 | 20:41
92 Leser
Royal Philips: Philips provides update on its closing share price on Euronext Amsterdam on October 19, 2020


October 19, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) provided an update that it has been informed by Euronext that they are experiencing a technical failure that prevents Euronext Amsterdam to provide an accurate closing price for Philips today.

Euronext informed the company that the closing share price for Philips on Monday October 19, 2020, will be close to EUR 42.305, which was the last recorded price in the regular trading hours of Euronext Amsterdam.

Euronext is currently working to resolve the issue.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Klink
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 10888824
E-mail: steve.klink@philips.com

Leandro Mazzoni
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 5977222
E-mail: leandro.mazzoni@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Forward-looking statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
