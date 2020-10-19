Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Proudly Supported by Gary Hargrave of Hargrave Ministries

From October 21st-22nd, 2020, Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast will bring over eighty countries together in worship accompanied by lively music and exciting guest speakers

DOWNTOWN JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Gary Hargrave began Hargrave Ministries with the mission of bringing people together under God. His teachings focus on the Jewish roots of Christian faith and the biblical truths that unite us. Much of Gary Hargrave's work involves fundraising and raising awareness and support for the struggle in Jerusalem. In this spirit, Gary Hargrave became involved with the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast and is a proud founding member of the annual event.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) is an exciting multi-day event that brings together devotees in the Jewish and Christian faiths. The event begins with worship and a lively concert that showcases the talents of several musicians. The festivities celebrate God's grace and the global community joined by a common understanding. In past years, representatives from over seventy different countries have come together at JPB. This year, the director invites everyone to join virtually and represent their country in this impressive gathering. From South Africa to Australia to the United States of America, everyone is welcome. Today we see how JPB is spreading to the key strategic cities of the world, and so far, we have had our events in London, Accra, Singapore, Orlando, FL, Basel, San Antonio, TX, Kampala Uganda, The Hague, Helsinki, Canberra, and in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast also features compelling seminars and speaker series for those interested in getting more involved. This year, JPB is pleased to be hosting President Reuven Rivlin, the JPB co-chairs Robert Ilatov and Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, and author Anne Graham Lotz. JPB will also feature greetings from President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, U.S. Ambassador Sam Brownback, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Indiana, Senator Bill Cassidy, Louisiana, Speaker of the House Faroe Islands, Jogvan Lakjuni, members of parliaments of France, Holland, UK, Finland Sweden, South Africa, Hungary, Estonia, Australia, Japan, Italy, and South Korea. Together, they will pray for and bless Jerusalem and their nations.

Never before has Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast been available online. Due to travel and gathering restrictions, JPB has taken the challenge and turned it into an opportunity to invite more people to partake in this exhilarating and inspiring event from the safety and comfort of home. The live concert celebrating and advocating for peace in Jerusalem is free and being held on October 21st, 2020. All you need to do is sign up online at www.jpb2020.org for access. Access to additional seminars, the speaker series, the Founders Dinner, the World Leaders Forum, and much more are available with the all-access virtual pass.

As a founding member of Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, Gary Hargrave is excited to invite Jewish and Christian worshipers from all walks of life to join the celebration, discussions, and blessings taking place this October 20th to 22nd live in Jerusalem.

