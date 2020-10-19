Optec International, Inc.: Optec International Retains Barwicki Investor Relations to Expand Its Global Financial Communication & Investor Outreach Program

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), today announced the Company has retained Barwicki Investor Relations, based in New York City, to serve as its investor relations and corporate communications firm.

OPTEC International CEO, Roger Pawson commented, "Andrew Barwicki has a proven track record of working with high-growth businesses like Optec. Barwicki Investor Relations will launch a proactive outreach program focused on establishing, and building, higher-quality, long-term relationships with the investment community. Going forward, Andrew and I will be working together in a number of key strategic areas of emphasis with the ultimate goal of generating greater value for our new and existing shareholders alike. We believe Barwicki will help us gain necessary exposure by more effectively communicating our Company's message and ultimately raising the profile of Optec International."

Founded by Andrew Barwicki in 2006, Barwicki Investor Relations is a full service investor relations firm representing publicly traded companies and pre-IPO companies. Andrew Barwicki has 26+ years experience in finance, investor relations, investment banking and financial public relations. For additional information visit www.barwicki.com.



About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

