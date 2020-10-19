Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
News veröffentlicht! Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YJSR ISIN: CA02735A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 2AM 
Tradegate
16.10.20
11:52 Uhr
0,122 Euro
-0,009
-6,90 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1240,13422:58
0,1190,13322:00
ACCESSWIRE
19.10.2020 | 23:08
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese to Extend Term of Warrants

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 1,378,666 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.25 per share (collectively, the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over two tranches in 2017, and the expiry dates for the outstanding Warrants had been extended previously by one year. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all Warrants by another year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on November 1, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be November 1, 2021.

Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on December 1, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be December 1, 2021.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778.574.4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611131/American-Manganese-to-Extend-Term-of-Warrants

AMERICAN MANGANESE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.