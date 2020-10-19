Anzeige
Montag, 19.10.2020
Taat Lifestyle und der Countdown zum Mega Event!
WKN: 898321 ISIN: AU000000COH5 Ticker-Symbol: OC5 
Tradegate
19.10.20
21:04 Uhr
130,48 Euro
+1,98
+1,54 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
COCHLEAR LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCHLEAR LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,66132,8622:31
130,52131,2222:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMPLIFON
AMPLIFON SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMPLIFON SPA31,630-1,92 %
COCHLEAR LIMITED130,48+1,54 %
DEMANT A/S27,120-0,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.