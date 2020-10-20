

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) - Shares of the packaging products maker gained 6% in the after-hours trading on Monday driven by its third-quarter results and outlook. The company's profit rose to $214 million or $1.59 per share from $183 million or $1.36 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $264 million or $1.96 per share. Revenues rose 2.9% to $3.17 billion from $3.08 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.58 per share on revenues of $3.04 billion. Looking forward, the company expects fourth-quarter earnings of $1.22 to $1.27 per share and full-year earnings of $5.65 to $5.70 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.15 per share and $5.18 per share, for fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively.



Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) - Shares of the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company surged 75% in after-hours trading on Monday after it reported positive, statistically significant, top-line data from phase 2 study of NYX-783 in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder. The company said it expects to initiate a pivotal study in 2021.



Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) - Shares of the biopharmaceutical company jumped 35% after the company agreed to merge with Cytocom, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. Cytocom shareholders will have a majority position in the newly combined entity. The initial Board of Directors for the combined company will consist of four members selected by Cytocom and three members selected by Cleveland BioLabs. The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the combination.



Hexcel Corp. (HXL) - Shares of the company slipped 9% in extended trading session on Monday after the company's third-quarter results missed Street expectations. Hexcel's profit dropped $9.7 million or $0.12 per share from $80.3 million or $0.93 per share. Adjusted earnings were $24.3 million or $0.29 per share. Revenues halved to to $286.9 million from $572.5 million last year. Analysts expected earnings of $0.08 per share on revenues of $360.99 million.



Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) - Shares of the company slipped nearly 13% on Monday after the bell. Renren Inc. (RENN), which operates a used auto business in China through its subsidiary Kaixin Auto Holdings, announced that Kaixin had recently initiated legal proceedings against non-controlling shareholders of three of its dealerships due to disputes over operating issues. These three dealerships accounted for a majority of Kaixin's revenues in 2019.



Globus Maritime Ltd. (GLBS) - The dry bulk shipping company slipped 32% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common shares and Series B preferred shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HEXCEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de