Dienstag, 20.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
News veröffentlicht!
WKN: A2PHEF ISIN: CA80918M2031 Ticker-Symbol: ZS3A 
Frankfurt
19.10.20
08:00 Uhr
0,107 Euro
-0,009
-7,76 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
20.10.2020 | 01:44
Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) has elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment due on its US$7,175,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures in common shares of the Company. The interest payment date is October 26, 2020 and the interest payment record date is October 19, 2020. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company will issue a total of 2,616,666 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$471,000 (US$357,767) at an exchange rate of 1.3165 and an issue price of $0.18 per share.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Brian Lock
Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lock
Tel: (604) 889-2543
Email: block@scorpiogold.com

Anthony Simone
Tel: (416) 881-5154
Email: ir@scorpiogold.com
Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611169/Scorpio-Gold-Interest-to-Debenture-Holders-in-Shares

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.