Company Raises Annual Outlook as Hybrid Work Culture Takes Shape
Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2021.
- Q2 sales were $1.26 billion, up 75 percent in US dollars and 73 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year. This was the first time ever that Logitech's quarterly sales exceeded the billion-dollar mark.
- Q2 GAAP operating income grew 372 percent to $322 million, compared to $68 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 263 percent to $1.56, compared to $0.43 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Q2 non-GAAP operating income grew 295 percent to $354 million, compared to $89 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS grew 274 percent to $1.87, compared to $0.50 in the same quarter a year ago.
- Cash flow from operations was $280 million, compared to $107 million in the same period a year ago.
"Our growth and profitability accelerated again this quarter, and we are raising our annual outlook," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "The growth trends that drive our business have accelerated as society adjusts to its new reality. The organization leaders I speak to envision people increasingly working from multiple locations, a hybrid work culture that is emerging as the norm. And at home, the rise of gaming as a spectator and participant sport continues with no end in sight. Our products are essential to helping customers work, play and create wherever they are. Logitech is well positioned for long-term growth."
Outlook
Logitech raised its Fiscal Year 2021 annual outlook to between 35 and 40 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $700 million to $725 million in non-GAAP operating income. The Company's previous outlook was between 10 and 13 percent sales growth in constant currency, and a range of $410 million to $425 million in non-GAAP operating income.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2021.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, growth trends, the pace of growth trends, gaming trends, our products and their utility to consumers, long-term growth, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2021 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
1,257,158
719,691
2,049,052
1,363,916
Cost of goods sold
684,599
444,344
1,167,237
846,322
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory
2,836
3,271
6,359
6,542
Gross profit
569,723
272,076
875,456
511,052
Operating expenses:
Marketing and selling
158,797
134,155
292,035
257,188
Research and development
53,379
41,964
103,104
84,207
General and administrative
31,664
24,048
60,735
46,207
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
4,331
4,218
8,940
7,814
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(1
(364
(54
114
Total operating expenses
248,170
204,021
470,476
395,530
Operating income
321,553
68,055
404,980
115,522
Interest income
513
2,390
1,133
4,943
Other income (expense), net
1,149
(110
3,178
1,751
Income before income taxes
323,215
70,335
409,291
122,216
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
56,301
(2,598
70,304
3,938
Net income
266,914
72,933
338,987
118,278
Net income per share:
Basic
1.58
0.44
2.02
0.71
Diluted
1.56
0.43
1.99
0.70
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
Basic
168,645
166,662
168,140
166,484
Diluted
171,382
169,027
170,766
168,914
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
September 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
917,221
715,566
Accounts receivable, net
750,749
394,743
Inventories
394,708
229,249
Other current assets
94,753
74,920
Total current assets
2,157,431
1,414,478
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment, net
86,386
76,119
Goodwill
400,953
400,917
Other intangible assets, net
111,702
126,941
Other assets
339,397
345,019
Total assets
3,095,869
2,363,474
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
662,873
259,120
Accrued and other current liabilities
541,977
455,024
Total current liabilities
1,204,850
714,144
Non-current liabilities:
Income taxes payable
54,507
40,788
Other non-current liabilities
130,549
119,274
Total liabilities
1,389,906
874,206
Shareholders' equity:
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
30,148
30,148
Issued shares 173,106 at September 30 and March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals 50,000 at September 30 and March 31, 2020
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital 17,311 at September 30 and 34,621 at March 31, 2020
Additional paid-in capital
78,617
75,097
Shares in treasury, at cost 4,357 at September 30, 2020 and 6,210 at March 31, 2020
(166,258
(185,896
Retained earnings
1,882,308
1,690,579
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(118,852
(120,660
Total shareholders' equity
1,705,963
1,489,268
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,095,869
2,363,474
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
266,914
72,933
338,987
118,278
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
10,854
10,584
22,601
21,386
Amortization of intangible assets
7,107
6,868
15,239
13,735
Loss on investments
2,693
274
2,519
63
Share-based compensation expense
24,785
14,252
44,900
26,470
Deferred income taxes
16,563
(5,597
20,152
(8,978
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Other
(1,886
2
(1,877
(2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(244,746
(51,691
(346,838
(85,955
Inventories
(120,735
(45,092
(161,120
(47,773
Other assets
(15,797
(8,696
(31,567
(14,083
Accounts payable
230,830
73,509
399,176
129,101
Accrued and other liabilities
103,090
39,157
90,631
(9,223
Net cash provided by operating activities
279,672
106,503
398,519
143,019
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(15,466
(8,752
(27,774
(18,092
Investment in privately held companies
(3,375
(3,405
(170
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(366
(366
Purchases of trading investments
(5,775
(1,370
(8,199
(2,525
Proceeds from sales of trading investments
6,477
1,375
8,839
2,571
Net cash used in investing activities
(18,139
(9,113
(30,539
(18,582
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment of cash dividends
(146,705
(124,180
(146,705
(124,180
Purchases of registered shares
(22,454
(22,454
(15,127
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
16,074
8,938
26,066
9,331
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
(2,623
(1,538
(25,744
(20,908
Net cash used in financing activities
(155,708
(116,780
(168,837
(150,884
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,001
(3,102
2,512
(3,605
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
107,826
(22,492
201,655
(30,052
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
809,395
596,956
715,566
604,516
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
917,221
574,464
917,221
574,464
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
NET SALES
Three Months Ended
Six months ended
September 30,
September 30,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Net sales by product category:
Pointing Devices
169,121
132,770
27
289,590
254,753
14
Keyboards Combos
201,617
139,049
45
346,977
267,728
30
PC Webcams
102,469
28,748
256
163,320
56,876
187
Tablet Other Accessories
83,086
33,847
145
129,134
72,186
79
Gaming
297,711
161,014
85
479,614
295,529
62
Video Collaboration
236,704
89,553
164
366,778
162,977
125
Mobile Speakers
43,581
57,232
(24
72,590
107,648
(33
Audio Wearables
114,275
68,018
68
185,640
126,642
47
Smart Home
8,573
9,434
(9
15,383
19,298
(20
Other (1)
21
26
(19
26
279
(91
Total sales
1,257,158
719,691
75
2,049,052
1,363,916
50
(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to phase out, or have already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to our business.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2020
2019
2020
2019
Gross profit GAAP
569,723
272,076
875,456
511,052
Share-based compensation expense
1,772
1,184
3,172
2,342
Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory
2,836
3,271
6,359
6,542
Gross profit Non-GAAP
574,331
276,531
884,987
519,936
Gross margin GAAP
45.3
37.8
42.7
37.5
Gross margin Non-GAAP
45.7
38.4
43.2
38.1
Operating expenses GAAP
248,170
204,021
470,476
395,530
Less: Share-based compensation expense
23,013
13,068
41,728
24,128
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
4,331
4,218
8,940
7,814
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
(1
(364
(54
114
Operating expenses Non-GAAP
220,827
187,099
414,146
363,474
% of net sales GAAP
19.7
28.3
23.0
29.0
% of net sales Non GAAP
17.6
26.0
20.2
26.6
Operating income GAAP
321,553
68,055
404,980
115,522
Share-based compensation expense
24,785
14,252
44,900
26,470
Amortization of intangible assets
7,107
6,868
15,239
13,735
Acquisition-related costs
60
621
60
621
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(1
(364
(54
114
Operating income Non GAAP
353,504
89,432
470,841
156,462
% of net sales GAAP
25.6
9.5
19.8
8.5
% of net sales Non GAAP
28.1
12.4
23.0
11.5
Net income GAAP
266,914
72,933
338,987
118,278
Share-based compensation expense
24,785
14,252
44,900
26,470
Amortization of intangible assets
7,107
6,868
15,239
13,735
Acquisition-related costs
60
621
60
621
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
5,716
Restructuring charges (credits), net
(1
(364
(54
114
Loss on investments
2,693
274
2,519
63
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
18,351
(9,506
21,399
(8,599
Net income Non GAAP
319,909
85,078
428,766
150,682
Net income per share:
Diluted GAAP
1.56
0.43
1.99
0.70
Diluted Non GAAP
1.87
0.50
2.51
0.89
Shares used to compute net income per share:
Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP
171,382
169,027
170,766
168,914
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS *
(In thousands) unaudited
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
2020
2019
2020
2019
Share-based Compensation Expense
Cost of goods sold
1,772
1,184
3,172
2,342
Marketing and selling
10,377
6,951
19,169
13,800
Research and development
3,763
2,248
6,866
4,402
General and administrative
8,873
3,869
15,693
5,926
Total share-based compensation expense
24,785
14,252
44,900
26,470
Income tax benefit
(3,958
(2,723
(12,069
(9,523
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
20,827
11,529
32,831
16,947
* Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:
Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.
Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.
Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.
Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.
Loss (gain) on investments. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of those companies in which we invested, and sales of these investments. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.
Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.
Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency
In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.
(LOGIIR)
