Green Payment Solutions, Which Offers Merchant Services in Los Angeles CA and Beyond, Launches New POS System

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2020 / The founders of Green Payment Solutions, a company that offers merchant services in Los Angeles CA and the surrounding areas, are pleased to announce the creation and launch of their own point of sale (POS) system.

To learn more about Green Payment Solutions and how they have responded to the COVID-19 global pandemic, please check out https://www.greenpaymentsolutions.com/coronavirus.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Green Payment Solutions have one key goal in mind: to help large and small merchants alike minimize headaches and hassle by making it as easy as possible to accept credit cards.

To help accomplish this, the credit card payment solutions company was inspired to create and launch their own POS.

"Our POS is professionally designed for the Restaurant Industry, including Full Dining, Quick Service, Bars and Night Clubs, Franchises and other establishments," the spokesperson noted, adding that the contactless POS solution has a number of innovative and helpful features including real time online reporting, employee management, CRM, multiple location management, marketing, credit card processing integration, curb side ordering, and more.

The timing for the launch of the new POS could not be any better. Many businesses in the restaurant industry have begun to re-open and are allowing customers to dine in again in socially distanced ways.

Because the new POS is contactless, it offers a number of extra safe features for diners, including the ability for the customer to scan the QR code on the table and then order items on the phone, call the server over for help and pay the bill on the phone.

The fact that Green Payment Solutions has launched their own POS system will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with the company over the years.

Green Payment Solutions has earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding customer service, caring about the community and also for constantly striving to find new ways to make accepting credit-based payments as easy as possible.

