AM Best'sannual Insurance Market Briefing MENA willbe held as a complimentary webinar on 3 November 2020, at 14:00 hours, Gulf Standard Time (GST), to discuss the (re)insurance markets of the region.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region's markets, particularly for reinsurance companies, have been characterised by competitive pricing pressures, overcapacity and increased incidences of large losses. In 2020, the fallout from COVID-19 and a volatile oil price environment have added to these challenges. In this 90-minute session, senior rating analysts from AM Best and senior executives from the (re)insurance market will review recent developments and try to anticipate their impact on the MENA market for the short-to-medium term. Register now.

Panelists for this event include:

Vasilis Katsipis, general manager market development, AM Best (Moderator).

Alex Rafferty, associate director, analytics, AM Best.

Jessica Botelho-Young, senior financial analyst, AM Best.

Samer Abou Jaoude, general manager, Arabia Insurance.

George Kabban, chief executive officer, UIB (DIFC) Ltd.

Adham El-Muezzin, managing director, Hannover Re Takaful and Hannover Re Bahrain Branch.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in English. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

