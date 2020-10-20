Eurofins Cyber Security announces launch of the Secure Connected Device Logo

- The Secure Connected Device Logo scheme offers a way for device manufacturers to demonstrate their commitment to security and give confidence to their customers

HASSELT, Belgium, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Cyber Security, part of Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, announced today that it is launching the Secure Connected Device Logo. The Eurofins Connected Device Logo delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the cyber security robustness and data privacy measures of connected devices, providing clear identification of those products that certified as secure.

Manufacturers of connected devices can apply to Eurofins to have their devices assessed against the requirements for a specific level of security. Once testing is successfully completed the requisite Logo will be granted and can be used by the manufacturer in promotional and marketing materials. The assessment is undertaken by Eurofins and will map to key industry standards.

The scheme will bring benefits for manufacturers, retailers and consumers. For manufacturers the Logo will help differentiate products from those of competitors. It will enhance the manufacturer's reputation and protect the brand from the inevitable harm a security incident can cause. For retailers the Logo will help customers make informed decisions on purchasing and build customer confidence in the retail brand. It will also help boost the brand reputation by showing a commitment to safety and security.

Looking for the Logo when shopping will help consumers determine which products are secure. The Logo makes security information clearer and more accessible to buyers.

The huge growth in connected devices is revolutionising our day-to-day lives. The positive impact on all walks of life is substantial, but there are growing concerns over security and privacy. Regulation and guidance from governments, or business, relating to security has been slight, putting organisations and individuals at risk. The Secure Connected Devices Logo addresses the shortcomings in legislation and the risks in the marketplace by delivering security that, in turn, builds confidence. It will be an important tool for all involved in connected devices from vendors through to users.

With parent company Eurofins Digital Testing, testing facilities are available in Belgium, UK, Sweden, Netherlands, North America and Hong Kong. More information can be found at: https://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com.