ALD ALD: Preliminary trading update 20-Oct-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Rueil-Malmaison, 20 October 2020 Preliminary trading update ALD has seen a faster than expected recovery in the used car market in Q3 2020, which has favourably impacted the result from its used car sales. Consequently, the company intends to revise upwards its guidance of average Used Car Sales result per vehicle for the year when it provides further details in its full Trading Update for Q3 2020 on 5 November 2020. Combined with resilient Leasing Contract and Services Margins and continued cost control, the positive evolution in Used Car Sales result means that Net Income (Group share) for the third quarter is expected to reach around EUR 140 million. About ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business. With 6,600 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-June 2020). ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD) and is included in the SBF120 index. Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder. For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @ALDAutomotive [1] or visit www.aldautomotive.com [2]. Regulatory filing PDF file File: ALD Preliminary trading update [3] Language: English Company: ALD 1 Rue Eugène et Armand Peugeot 92500 Rueil-Malmaison France Internet: https://www.aldautomotive.com/ ISIN: FR0013258662 Euronext Ticker: ALD AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1141754 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1141754 20-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=188f6ba722ee5c967a96792b3383430d&application_id=1141754&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8512290631f9f8899d5ca349809e3a89&application_id=1141754&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3bb794f9a7309495da69d9faf790af2&application_id=1141754&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

October 20, 2020 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)