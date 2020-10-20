Group expands education footprint in UK, US, and international markets

IRIS Software Group, one of the UK's largest privately held software companies is today announcing it has acquired iSAMS, a leading, fully integrated, online school management system.

Set to grow the scope of the education portfolio for IRIS, iSAMS is closely aligned with the Group's vision to be the most trusted provider of mission critical software and services. iSAMS provides management information system (MIS) solutions to over 500 UK independent schools and over 500 international schools across 80 countries.

iSAMS complements IRIS' objective to be at the heart of school management, ensuring education leaders stay ahead of regulatory change; streamline school management by automating mundane and complex operational tasks to drive success; and engage employees, parents and pupils to exchange important information and build valuable relationships.

Kevin Dady, Executive Chairman of IRIS Software Group says, "As part of our growth strategy, we continue to identify opportunities to expand both domestically and internationally.

"Domestically we are seeing a growing need for schools to not only move to a SaaS environment for finance, HR and payroll, but increase their engagement with parents, provide more detailed reporting and create more efficient, paperless administration systems.

"IRIS' heritage, combined with its 11,000+ school customers, investment in cloud technology and sector expertise will help iSAMS in the next phase of its growth."

Alastair Price, Managing Director of iSAMS comments, "IRIS shares our vision for the next stage of growth. Its track record in the education market makes it the perfect partner. The support for management and its culture complements the next chapter of the iSAMS story. We are excited about IRIS investing into the business, reinforcing our commitment to service excellence for our customers worldwide."

iSAMS is a web-based management information system used by everyone involved in a school, from data administrators and staff, to students and parents with a range of reporting and engagement tools. These modules manage every aspect of administration to help schools run efficiently including admissions, academic reporting and tracking, examinations, wellbeing, communication, HR, fee billing and accounting.

About IRIS Software Group

IRIS Software Group is one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. It exists to take the pain out of processes and let professionals working in businesses and schools focus on the work they love.

IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that helps them comply with regulations, drive productivity and better engage with key stakeholders. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission-critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.

IRIS has over 120,000 UK and international customers with 80% having a tenure of five or more years. IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Circa 20% of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings. Over 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 11,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is placed in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 and the Megabuyte50.

To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk.

