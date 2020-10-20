CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 21.10.2020;Das Instrument OYK KYG1892A1094 CAPXON INTERN. ELECTRONIC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2020

The instrument OYK KYG1892A1094 CAPXON INTERN. ELECTRONIC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2020

